Constitutional court: PPP engages in series of consultations

PPP senior leaders including Senator Sherry Rehman, Syed Naveed Qamar and Syed Nayyar Hussain Bukhari and Sharjeel Memon engaged in a series of consultations to discuss the party’s stance on the establishment of a Federal Constitutional Court under Charter of Democracy.

A Federal Constitutional Court would be established on the base of equality of provinces with the jurisdiction of Article 184 of the constitution.

In a meeting with President Ahmed Bilal Mehboob of the Pakistan Institute of Legislative Development and Transparency (PILDAT), Senator Rehman and MNA Naveed Qamar reiterated the PPP’s support for a dedicated constitutional court to handle constitutional matters effectively. They said that the proposed court is aimed at enhancing provincial representation and equality.

