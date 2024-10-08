AGL 38.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.15%)
AIRLINK 143.40 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-1.38%)
BOP 5.24 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.77%)
CNERGY 3.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.59%)
DCL 7.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.17%)
DFML 46.40 Increased By ▲ 1.22 (2.7%)
DGKC 80.88 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (2.21%)
FCCL 27.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-2.07%)
FFBL 55.00 Increased By ▲ 1.67 (3.13%)
FFL 8.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.04%)
HUBC 111.02 Decreased By ▼ -10.80 (-8.87%)
HUMNL 11.42 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (4.2%)
KEL 3.77 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.53%)
KOSM 8.33 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
MLCF 35.20 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.27%)
NBP 61.35 Increased By ▲ 2.10 (3.54%)
OGDC 171.90 Increased By ▲ 2.68 (1.58%)
PAEL 25.78 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.7%)
PIBTL 5.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.33%)
PPL 127.55 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.04%)
PRL 25.58 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.81%)
PTC 12.15 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.76%)
SEARL 57.00 Increased By ▲ 1.47 (2.65%)
TELE 7.10 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.42%)
TOMCL 34.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1%)
TPLP 6.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.71%)
TREET 13.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.29%)
TRG 47.05 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (2.68%)
UNITY 26.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.53%)
WTL 1.21 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 9,096 Increased By 116.2 (1.29%)
BR30 27,261 Decreased By -159.3 (-0.58%)
KSE100 85,664 Increased By 753.7 (0.89%)
KSE30 27,441 Increased By 243.7 (0.9%)
Oct 08, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Dawood Lawrencepur transfers 100% stake in Reon Energy to Juniper International

BR Web Desk Published 08 Oct, 2024 01:18pm

Dawood Lawrencepur Limited (DLL) has transferred its entire shareholding in Reon Energy Limited (REL) to Juniper International FZ LLC.

The development, which marks a significant strategic shift in the company’s renewable energy investments, was shared by DLL in its notice to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Tuesday.

“We are pleased to inform you that the company has transferred its entire shareholding in Reon Energy Limited (REL) (i.e. 102,600,000 shares constituting 100% of the issued and paid up capital of REL) to Juniper International FZ LLC on October 7, 2024,” read the notice.

The share transfer was made under the terms and conditions specified under the Share Purchase Agreement dated March 22, 2023, between the acquirer and the company.

Reon Energy is an energy company, which provides solar energy solutions, energy storage, electric vehicle charging, and digitalization of energy assets to industries.

Incorporated in Pakistan as a public listed company in 2004, DLL was established as a result of scheme of arrangement for amalgamation among Dawood Cotton Mills Limited, Dilon Limited, Burewala Textile Mills Limited and Lawrencepur Woolen & Textile Mills Limited.

The company is engaged in managing investments in its subsidiaries and associated companies. The company was also engaged in trading and marketing of renewable energy solutions particularly solar to commercial and industrial consumers.

Last month, DLL informed the proposed sale of Tenaga Generasi Limited, an independent power producer (IPP) with a 49.5MW wind power plant, to Artistic Milliners (Private) Limited will not proceed due to unmet conditions within the specified timeframe.

SHARE PURCHASE AGREEMENT SPA Reon Energy Limited PSX notice PSX stocks Dawood Lawrencepur Limited PSX notices Juniper International FZ LLC

Comments

200 characters

Dawood Lawrencepur transfers 100% stake in Reon Energy to Juniper International

CPEC power projects: All set to ink $16bn debt re-profiling pacts during Li’s visit

KSE-100 crosses 85,000 as oil & gas sector continues to attract attention

Intra-day update: rupee registers gain against US dollar

Israel-Hezbollah fighting intensifies, Hamas vows to rise again

SBP increases retail portfolio limit to Rs300mn, enhances SME financing exposure cap

Oil retreats as investors pare bets on Middle East war risk after sharp rally

Salman Agha defies England as Pakistan post 515-8 in first Test

Hubco likely to follow suit: Four IPPs ink deal to annul pacts early

Gang exploits dormant taxpayer identities to commit Rs81bn fraud

Read more stories