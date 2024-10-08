WWF advocates for sustainable, organic cotton farming

KARACHI: In a bid to tackle the environmental toll of one of Pakistan's most resource-intensive crops, WWF-Pakistan is advocating for a sustainable and organic cotton farming.

By promoting organic practices, WWF-Pakistan aims to eliminate harmful chemicals, protect vital ecosystems and empower farmers to secure a healthier and more sustainable future for the cotton sector.

Marking World Cotton Day on Monday, WWF-Pakistan said that it has partnered with other organisations to reduce environmental impacts through organic cotton cultivation.

Its partnership has proved significant in organic and regenerative cotton cultivation, engaging over 12,000 farmers and utilising around 43,000 hectares of land in this regard.

The global population worries about environmental issues, especially those related to conventional agriculture which largely relies on synthetic fertilisers, pesticides and GMO seeds, it said.

It said that conventional cotton cultivation is associated with the rigorous use of fertilisers, pesticides, and herbicides that adversely affect the natural environment and largely add to global warming.

Knowing the potential risks for the ecosystem, a need arises for a way to produce organic cotton that prohibits the use of harmful substances.

"Pakistan is the sixth-largest producer of cotton in the world and has the third-largest cotton spinning capacity in Asia with thousands of ginning and spinning units producing textile products from cotton," Hammad Naqi Khan, Director General WWF-Pakistan said.

He pointed out that cotton has 51 per cent shares in the country’s total foreign exchange earnings staying pivotal for the economy.

This crop produces a versatile fibre that is delightfully soft and completely biodegradable when 100 per cent natural, he added.

“Adhering to international standards, we should cultivate sustainable cotton like Better Cotton, Organic Cotton, and Regenerative Cotton that can help reduce carbon footprints”, he added.

Balochistan holds unique geographical features which support organic farming. These include a dry climate, feasible temperatures, and natural buffers like mountains and grasslands.

In 2015-2016, considering the scope and value of organic cotton cultivation, WWF-Pakistan launched a project that aimed at supporting small and marginalized tribal farmers to promote organic cotton cultivation in Balochistan.

The project marked a distinguished outcome by generating Pakistan’s 1st certified organic cotton bale in 2018-19. Since then, organic cotton initiatives have focused on building up capacities for field staff and project farmers, engaging relevant stakeholders, complying with organic certification, and developing an organic cotton supply chain in Pakistan.

Currently, over 6,000 farmers are complying with organic cotton standards and producing certified organic cotton for local textile industry thus saving the country’s foreign exchange.

The collective efforts of all stakeholders led to the development of Balochistan’s Organic Agriculture Policy which has been approved recently by the Government of Balochistan, aiming to provide a conducive environment for organic agriculture across the province.

WWF-Pakistan appreciated the efforts of the Laudes Foundation, the Department of Agriculture Extension Balochistan, CABI, and local textile groups that played a significant part in the promotion of organic cotton and contributed towards a greener Pakistan.

