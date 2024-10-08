AGL 38.99 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.26%)
AIRLINK 143.48 Decreased By ▼ -1.92 (-1.32%)
BOP 5.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 3.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.53%)
DCL 7.75 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.04%)
DFML 45.70 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.15%)
DGKC 78.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.25%)
FCCL 27.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.36%)
FFBL 54.05 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (1.35%)
FFL 8.69 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.46%)
HUBC 115.75 Decreased By ▼ -6.07 (-4.98%)
HUMNL 11.74 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (7.12%)
KEL 3.78 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.8%)
KOSM 8.40 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.96%)
MLCF 35.20 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.27%)
NBP 59.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.08%)
OGDC 169.50 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.17%)
PAEL 25.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.78%)
PIBTL 5.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.33%)
PPL 128.20 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.55%)
PRL 25.10 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.88%)
PTC 12.00 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.5%)
SEARL 57.30 Increased By ▲ 1.77 (3.19%)
TELE 7.12 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.71%)
TOMCL 35.33 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.51%)
TPLP 7.08 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.14%)
TREET 13.93 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.29%)
TRG 45.98 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.35%)
UNITY 26.35 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.61%)
WTL 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.83%)
BR100 9,004 Increased By 24.2 (0.27%)
BR30 27,357 Decreased By -62.8 (-0.23%)
KSE100 85,251 Increased By 340.7 (0.4%)
KSE30 27,312 Increased By 115.1 (0.42%)
Oct 08, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-10-08

Sindh Bank to issue Benazir Hari Cards

Recorder Report Published 08 Oct, 2024 06:46am

KARACHI: The Sindh government has decides to issue Benazir Hari Cards through Sindh Bank. In this regard, an important meeting was held under the chairmanship of Sindh Agriculture Minister Sardar Muhammad Bux Khan Mahar and attended by Agriculture Secretary Rafiq Ahmed Buriro, Project Director SWAT Project Liaquat Ali Bhutto, Director Generals, representatives of Sindh Bank, and other officials.

The meeting focused on briefing the provincial minister regarding the issuance of Benazir Hari Cards to farmers in Sindh.

During the meeting it was decided that the Sindh government would issue Benazir Hari Cards to farmers through Sindh Bank, and an agreement had been reached in that regard.

Minister Sardar Muhammad Bux Khan Mahar informed that a launching ceremony for the issuance of the Benazir Hari Cards would be held soon. In the first phase, 298,000 registered farmers across Sindh would receive the Benazir Hari Cards, he added.

The cards will be issued to farmers owning up to 25 acres of land. These cards will provide subsidies on the purchase of bardana (grain bags), seeds, fertilizers, urea, pesticides, and will also offer financial assistance during natural calamities.

Mahar also announced that the registration of an additional 1.4 million farmers in Sindh would begin soon.

He said the Sindh government was committed to providing relief to farmers through the Kisan (Farmer) Card initiative, and Sindh Bank had been authorised to produce the Benazir Hari Cards.

Project Director Liaquat Ali Bhutto, during the briefing, shared that the Sindh government had allocated Rs 8 billion for the Benazir Hari Card initiative.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Sindh Government Farmers Sindh Bank Sindh farmers Benazir Hari Cards

Comments

200 characters

Sindh Bank to issue Benazir Hari Cards

CPEC power projects: All set to ink $16bn debt re-profiling pacts during Li’s visit

Working group to be formed to project country’s stance globally

CCP grants approval: PSPC acquires 100pc equity stakes in NSPC

Telecom services deteriorate as CMOs meet KPIs partially

SHC asks FBR to withdraw recovery notices issued to SOEs

Ministry seeks proposals from REAP with a view to achieving export target

Gang exploits dormant taxpayer identities to commit Rs81bn fraud

Constitutional violations by judges demand accountability: CJP

Chinese diplomatic mission launches emergency plan

Govt resolves to punish Majeed Brigade

Read more stories