Sindh Bank to issue Benazir Hari Cards

KARACHI: The Sindh government has decides to issue Benazir Hari Cards through Sindh Bank. In this regard, an important meeting was held under the chairmanship of Sindh Agriculture Minister Sardar Muhammad Bux Khan Mahar and attended by Agriculture Secretary Rafiq Ahmed Buriro, Project Director SWAT Project Liaquat Ali Bhutto, Director Generals, representatives of Sindh Bank, and other officials.

The meeting focused on briefing the provincial minister regarding the issuance of Benazir Hari Cards to farmers in Sindh.

During the meeting it was decided that the Sindh government would issue Benazir Hari Cards to farmers through Sindh Bank, and an agreement had been reached in that regard.

Minister Sardar Muhammad Bux Khan Mahar informed that a launching ceremony for the issuance of the Benazir Hari Cards would be held soon. In the first phase, 298,000 registered farmers across Sindh would receive the Benazir Hari Cards, he added.

The cards will be issued to farmers owning up to 25 acres of land. These cards will provide subsidies on the purchase of bardana (grain bags), seeds, fertilizers, urea, pesticides, and will also offer financial assistance during natural calamities.

Mahar also announced that the registration of an additional 1.4 million farmers in Sindh would begin soon.

He said the Sindh government was committed to providing relief to farmers through the Kisan (Farmer) Card initiative, and Sindh Bank had been authorised to produce the Benazir Hari Cards.

Project Director Liaquat Ali Bhutto, during the briefing, shared that the Sindh government had allocated Rs 8 billion for the Benazir Hari Card initiative.

