Wheat transportation from Punjab: PFMA KP warns of protest against ban

PESHAWAR: Flour millers from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa warned of launching a protest against unconstitutional restrictions on wheat transportation to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa from Punjab.

The decision was taken during a meeting of the newly elected cabinet of Pakistan Flour Mills Association Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, chaired by its provincial chairman Muhammad Naeem Butt here on Monday. Newly elected cabinet, executive members and senior members were in attendance on the occasion.

Naeem Butt while addressing the meeting said that an illegal ban was imposed by the Punjab government on transportation of wheat to KP. He added wheat laden-trucks were allowed to leave at checkpoints after collecting a huge bribe which is highly condemnable. He alleged that FIRs were lodged against drivers on denial of giving bribes and also confiscation of vehicles had become a routine matter.

The meeting expressed concern over creating hurdles in smooth transportation of wheat from Punjab to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Participants of the meeting demanded that the president Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif take immediate notice of violation of article 151 by the Government of Punjab and ensure free movement of wheat. KP has faced a flour shortage owing to restrictions on wheat transportation, and prices were also increasing on a daily basis, the meeting said.

The meeting made it clear that if the Punjab government didn’t lift the ban on wheat transportation to KP, flour millers were compelled to protest and would extend the agitation movement to the whole country.

