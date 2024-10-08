Al-Qadir Trust scam hearing adjourned

ISLAMABAD: The Accountability Court hearing Al-Qadir Trust scam case against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founding chairman Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi adjourned the hearing till October 19 following the request of defence counsel. The Accountability Court judge, Nasir Javed Rana, hearing the £190 million National Crime Agency (NCA) scam, commonly known as the Al Qadir Trust scam, adjourned the hearing without proceedings.

PTI lawyer Murtaza Turi filed an application before the court at the Federal Judicial Complex seeking to adjourn hearing of the case. The court approved the plea and adjourned the case till October 19.

Meanwhile, all visits to Imran Khan, including those from party leaders, lawyers, and family members, have been banned at Adiala Jail until October 18 due to security reasons.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024