AIRLINK 143.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.85 (-1.27%)
BOP 5.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 3.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.53%)
DCL 7.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.43%)
DFML 45.30 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.27%)
DGKC 79.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.16%)
FCCL 28.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.54%)
FFBL 53.50 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.32%)
FFL 8.70 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.58%)
HUBC 114.50 Decreased By ▼ -7.32 (-6.01%)
HUMNL 11.43 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (4.29%)
KEL 3.78 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.8%)
KOSM 8.41 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.08%)
MLCF 35.10 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.98%)
NBP 59.35 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.17%)
OGDC 170.90 Increased By ▲ 1.68 (0.99%)
PAEL 25.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 5.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.33%)
PPL 128.65 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (0.9%)
PRL 24.99 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.44%)
PTC 11.95 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
SEARL 55.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.41%)
TELE 7.10 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.42%)
TOMCL 35.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.11%)
TPLP 7.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.43%)
TREET 14.05 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.15%)
TRG 45.98 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.35%)
WTL 1.21 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 8,990 Increased By 9.8 (0.11%)
BR30 27,309 Decreased By -111.1 (-0.41%)
KSE100 84,979 Increased By 68.9 (0.08%)
KSE30 27,209 Increased By 11.6 (0.04%)
Oct 08, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-10-08

Al-Qadir Trust scam hearing adjourned

Fazal Sher Published 08 Oct, 2024 07:28am

ISLAMABAD: The Accountability Court hearing Al-Qadir Trust scam case against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founding chairman Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi adjourned the hearing till October 19 following the request of defence counsel. The Accountability Court judge, Nasir Javed Rana, hearing the £190 million National Crime Agency (NCA) scam, commonly known as the Al Qadir Trust scam, adjourned the hearing without proceedings.

PTI lawyer Murtaza Turi filed an application before the court at the Federal Judicial Complex seeking to adjourn hearing of the case. The court approved the plea and adjourned the case till October 19.

Meanwhile, all visits to Imran Khan, including those from party leaders, lawyers, and family members, have been banned at Adiala Jail until October 18 due to security reasons.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

accountability court PTI Imran Khan Bushra Bibi Al Qadir Trust scam

Comments

200 characters

Al-Qadir Trust scam hearing adjourned

CPEC power projects: All set to ink $16bn debt re-profiling pacts during Li’s visit

Working group to be formed to project country’s stance globally

CCP grants approval: PSPC acquires 100pc equity stakes in NSPC

Telecom services deteriorate as CMOs meet KPIs partially

SHC asks FBR to withdraw recovery notices issued to SOEs

Ministry seeks proposals from REAP with a view to achieving export target

Gang exploits dormant taxpayer identities to commit Rs81bn fraud

Constitutional violations by judges demand accountability: CJP

Chinese diplomatic mission launches emergency plan

Govt resolves to punish Majeed Brigade

Read more stories