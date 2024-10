KARACHI: On Friday at PMEX, the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS and indices was recorded at PKR 43.722 billion and the number of lots traded was 38,414.

Major business was contributed by Gold amounting to PKR 23.271 billion, followed by Currencies through COTS (PKR 5.953 billion), NSDQ 100 (PKR 4.299 billion), Silver (PKR 3.948 billion), Crude Oil (PKR 2.812 billion), Platinum (PKR 1.452 billion), DJ (PKR 873.076 million), SP 500 (PKR 436.155million), Natural Gas (PKR 377.421million), Copper (PKR 209.396million), Japan Equity (PKR 43.335 million), Brent (PKR 37.887million) and Aluminium (PKR 7.989million).

In Agricultural commodities, 49 lots amounting to PKR 49.634 million were traded.

