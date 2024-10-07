Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

At least 1 dead, 6 others injured in explosion near Karachi airport

Six soldiers martyred in exchange of fire with terrorists in North Waziristan

‘Missing’ CM Ali Amin Gandapur appears during KP Assembly session

Islamabad police constable martyred in violent clashes with protesters

Pitching Pakistan’s economy: brokerage house AHL says country not witnessing exodus of foreign investment

SCO summit: Punjab govt also deploys army

