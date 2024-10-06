At least 1 dead, 6 others injured in explosion near Karachi airport

At least one person was killed and six others were injured in a huge explosion near Karachi airport on Sunday night.

The sound of the explosion was heard in many areas of the city.

Law enforcement agencies and firefighters reached the spot.

Some cars also caught fire because of the explosion.

As per initial reports, at least one person was killed and six were injured, while the nature of the incident was yet to be ascertained.

Rescue 1122 spokesperson said the Central Command and Control received the information and ambulances reached the scene, adding that the fire was being doused.

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah took notice of the incident and ordered that the injured be provided with the best medical aid.

Murad asked Sindh police chief for a report on the incident, along with detailed information on the cause of the explosion, according to a statement from the CM office.