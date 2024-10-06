Islamabad police constable martyred in violent clashes with protesters

An Islamabad police officer was martyred on Sunday due to severe injuries sustained in clashes with protesters, the capital police said.

Abdul Hameed Shah, a police constable from Islamabad, was hospitalized on Saturday after being assaulted by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers.

In the vicinity of D-Chowk in the federated capital, thousands of supporters of PTI founder Imran Khan surged into a charged mode on Saturday.

Constable Shah was abducted and tortured by miscreants during the protest, according to an APP report.

Hameed Shah, posted in the Investigation Wing had been deployed at Chungi No. 26 for law and order duties.

Shah had been serving in Islamabad Police since 1988, and he was just three months away from retirement.

The capital police has vowed that strict legal action would be taken against those responsible for the violence, emphasizing that those protecting ICT were national heroes.

In an interview with APP, police officials condemned attackers associated with a political party, stressing that state authority would no longer be challenged.

The funeral prayer for Constable Abdul Hameed Shah will be offered today at Police Lines Headquarters.

Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif expressed deep sorrow and regret over the martyrdom of Islamabad police officer Abdul Hameed.

“PTI has always adopted the path of violence under the guise of protest,” the premier said.