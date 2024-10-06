Israel’s Netanyahu tells Macron Hezbollah fight aims to ‘bring stability’ in region

JERUSALEML: Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told French President Emmanuel Macron Sunday that Israel’s fight against the Hezbollah group will help “change the reality” in Lebanon and bring stability to the entire Middle East.

“The prime minister emphasised that Israel’s actions against Hezbollah create an opportunity to change the reality in Lebanon for the benefit of stability, security and peace in the entire region,” Netanyahu’s office quoted him as telling Macron during their conversation.