Non-bailable arrest warrants issued against Gandapur

ISLAMABAD: A local court on Saturday issued non-bailable arrest warrants for Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur in an illegal arms and liquor case.

Judicial Magistrate Mubashir Hussain Zaidi, while hearing the case concerning the recovery of illegal arms and liquor issued the warrants.

The judicial magistrate has ordered authorities to arrest Gandapur and present him in court at the next hearing to be held on October 12.

The Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa chief minister, who has been summoned to court several times, failed to appear once again.

In response, the court issued non-bailable warrants for his arrest, ordering authorities to ensure his presence at the next hearing.

