Gandapur vows to reach D-Chowk despite all odds

PESHAWAR: Brushing aside the heightened threat of arrest of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers by the government, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur on Friday vowed to reach Islamabad’s D-Chowk for lodging the protest at all costs.

Speaking to the media before his departure to Islamabad, The KP CM said that workers would reach the location of the protest despite all odds stacked against them, adding that only orders from PTI founder Imran Khan could move them backwards.

“I urge all workers to arrive at D-Chowk for ‘Haqeeqi Azadi’. We will continue to fight for the protection of the constitution and continue to strive for the restoration of the constitution,” he maintained.

On the other hand, the KP government's Spokesperson, Barrister Dr. Saif, alleged that the Nawaz League government is planning to use violence against their peaceful protest through its 'Gullu Butts' [thugs). Yesterday, notorious Punjab police fired shots and used tear gas shells against our people," he said. Dr. Saif accused the PML-N of destroying democracy, stating that the ruling party has become a symbol of fascism and oppression. He warned the Punjab police to remain within their constitutional limits; otherwise, they would face severe legal consequences. "Do not mistake peaceful protesters for being weak, because we know how to respond with force if necessary," he cautioned.

He also said, "The nation is well aware of who is pulling the strings behind the ruling Nawaz League, and attempts to misrepresent our peaceful protest will fail."

