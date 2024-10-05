AGL 38.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.57%)
AIRLINK 142.98 Increased By ▲ 7.98 (5.91%)
BOP 5.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.39%)
CNERGY 3.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.53%)
DCL 7.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.4%)
DFML 44.48 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.07%)
DGKC 76.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-1.49%)
FCCL 26.95 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.26%)
FFBL 52.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-1.83%)
FFL 8.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.23%)
HUBC 125.51 Increased By ▲ 1.71 (1.38%)
HUMNL 9.99 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.5%)
KEL 3.74 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.27%)
KOSM 8.15 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.87%)
MLCF 34.75 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (3.12%)
NBP 58.71 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.38%)
OGDC 154.50 Increased By ▲ 4.55 (3.03%)
PAEL 25.15 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.82%)
PIBTL 5.93 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.37%)
PPL 118.31 Increased By ▲ 6.66 (5.97%)
PRL 24.38 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (2.01%)
PTC 12.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.83%)
SEARL 56.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-1.56%)
TELE 7.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.71%)
TOMCL 34.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.46%)
TPLP 6.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.99%)
TREET 13.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.27%)
TRG 46.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.28%)
UNITY 26.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.31%)
WTL 1.21 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 8,822 Increased By 86.7 (0.99%)
BR30 26,723 Increased By 466.7 (1.78%)
KSE100 83,532 Increased By 810.2 (0.98%)
KSE30 26,710 Increased By 328 (1.24%)
Oct 05, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-10-05

Gandapur vows to reach D-Chowk despite all odds

Amjad Ali Shah Published 05 Oct, 2024 07:20am

PESHAWAR: Brushing aside the heightened threat of arrest of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers by the government, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur on Friday vowed to reach Islamabad’s D-Chowk for lodging the protest at all costs.

Speaking to the media before his departure to Islamabad, The KP CM said that workers would reach the location of the protest despite all odds stacked against them, adding that only orders from PTI founder Imran Khan could move them backwards.

“I urge all workers to arrive at D-Chowk for ‘Haqeeqi Azadi’. We will continue to fight for the protection of the constitution and continue to strive for the restoration of the constitution,” he maintained.

On the other hand, the KP government's Spokesperson, Barrister Dr. Saif, alleged that the Nawaz League government is planning to use violence against their peaceful protest through its 'Gullu Butts' [thugs). Yesterday, notorious Punjab police fired shots and used tear gas shells against our people," he said. Dr. Saif accused the PML-N of destroying democracy, stating that the ruling party has become a symbol of fascism and oppression. He warned the Punjab police to remain within their constitutional limits; otherwise, they would face severe legal consequences. "Do not mistake peaceful protesters for being weak, because we know how to respond with force if necessary," he cautioned.

He also said, "The nation is well aware of who is pulling the strings behind the ruling Nawaz League, and attempts to misrepresent our peaceful protest will fail."

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Ali Amin Gandapur PTI Imran Khan KP CM D chowk PTI workers PTI rally PTI protest

Comments

200 characters

Gandapur vows to reach D-Chowk despite all odds

Key indicators showing a positive trajectory: govt

All set to export 0.1m tons of rice to Malaysia: Tarar

PR awards contract of Thar coal mines-Port Qasim rail line

Rebasing of electricity tariffs likely from Jan 1

KE, AGP at odds over ‘subsidy data’ issue

Weekly SPI inflation up 0.44pc

Reinforcement ahead of SCO moot: Military units sent to Islamabad from KP

Dispute arises between FBR, AJ&K

Israel can’t attack ‘nuclear’ Pakistan: Khawaja

US rallies partners to tackle drug-resistant typhoid outbreak in Sindh

Read more stories