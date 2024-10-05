AKU celebrates teachers’ impact and contribution

KARACHI: The Aga Khan University Institute for Educational Development (AKU-IED) marked World Teachers' Day 2024 with a vibrant event at its Karachi campus. This year’s theme, ‘Valuing Teachers’ Voices: Towards a New Social Contract for Education,’ emphasised the crucial role teachers play in shaping the future of education and society.

Pakistan faces significant challenges in its education sector, with nearly 1.5 million teachers serving over 22 million students across primary and secondary levels. Despite this, the profession is often undervalued, with many teachers lacking access to ongoing professional development. World Teachers’ Day serves as a critical reminder of the need to invest in educators to ensure quality teaching and learning across the country.

The event was attended by a diverse audience, including teachers, head-teachers, and educators from public and private schools, as well as institutions of higher education. The gathering provided a platform to reflect on the significance of teachers' contributions and the need to recognize their voices in the evolving educational landscape.

Dr Farid Panjwani, Dean, AKU-IED, highlighted the profound impact teachers have on shaping the minds and imaginations of children. In his remarks, he stated, “Teachers are the architects of a child’s intellectual and emotional development. Their ability to nurture curiosity, foster critical thinking, and inspire a love for learning is central to the development of an imaginative and thoughtful society. The voices of teachers must be at the forefront of any educational reform.”

The event began with a sharing of student perspectives on 'Who is an Ideal Teacher?' Students from local schools shared their heartfelt views on what makes an ideal teacher, highlighting the qualities of empathy, engagement, and effective communication.

This was followed by a Research Presentation on ‘How Do Students Define a Good Teacher?’ Approximately 500 students from across Pakistan were surveyed to understand their views on effective teaching. The analysis revealed that 53% of students valued pedagogical practices that offered engaging experiences and conceptual clarity through real-life examples. Additionally, nearly half (44%) the students emphasised positive teacher behaviours as key attributes, while a smaller percentage (3%) associated effectiveness with creating a positive classroom environment.

The event also featured an inspiring Panel Discussion on ‘Valuing Teacher Voices: Towards a New Social Contract for Education,’ featuring distinguished panellists Ahmed Saya, recipient of the Cambridge University Dedicated Teacher Award 2019; Dr Sadia Bhutta, Associate Professor at AKU-IED and winner of the HEC Best University Teacher Award 2015; and Aniqa Bano, AKU-IED alumna and recipient of the Presidential Pride of Performance award for education in 2024. The discussion highlighted the importance of amplifying teachers' voices to shape future educational policies and the need for a collaborative approach to educational reforms.

The event concluded with a call to action, encouraging all stakeholders to recognize and elevate the role of teachers in creating a more inclusive and effective educational system.

