PSBA elects office-bearers

KARACHI: The Pakistan Stock Brokers Association (PSBA) held its Annual General Meeting (AGM) on October 04, 2024, under the Chairmanship of Dr. Yasir Mahmood, the Senior Vice-Chairman. The members adopted all resolutions submitted.

The financial statements for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2024, were also presented during the AGM. Members unanimously approved and adopted; a) the audited financial statements and reports 2023-24; b) the appointment of auditor, M Saleem Associates, for the year 2025; c) the minutes of the 3rd AGM; and d) the Annual Report 2024.

A critical highlight of the AGM was the election of new directors/ members to the Board/ Executive Committee.

The individuals those have been successfully elected as Directors/ EC Members, as announced by the Election Commission include Muhammad Munir Khanani – Chairman; Zahid Latif Khan – Senior Vice-Chairman; Ammar Ul Haq – Vice Chairman and seven directors/EC Members including Chaudhry M. Afzal, Abdul Qadir, Asad, Ghulam Mujtaba Sakarwala, Muhammad Adnan, Omer Khalil Malik and Zubair Ghulam Hussain.

