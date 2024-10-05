AGL 38.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.57%)
Business & Finance Print 2024-10-05

PSBA elects office-bearers

Published 05 Oct, 2024

KARACHI: The Pakistan Stock Brokers Association (PSBA) held its Annual General Meeting (AGM) on October 04, 2024, under the Chairmanship of Dr. Yasir Mahmood, the Senior Vice-Chairman. The members adopted all resolutions submitted.

The financial statements for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2024, were also presented during the AGM. Members unanimously approved and adopted; a) the audited financial statements and reports 2023-24; b) the appointment of auditor, M Saleem Associates, for the year 2025; c) the minutes of the 3rd AGM; and d) the Annual Report 2024.

A critical highlight of the AGM was the election of new directors/ members to the Board/ Executive Committee.

The individuals those have been successfully elected as Directors/ EC Members, as announced by the Election Commission include Muhammad Munir Khanani – Chairman; Zahid Latif Khan – Senior Vice-Chairman; Ammar Ul Haq – Vice Chairman and seven directors/EC Members including Chaudhry M. Afzal, Abdul Qadir, Asad, Ghulam Mujtaba Sakarwala, Muhammad Adnan, Omer Khalil Malik and Zubair Ghulam Hussain.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

PSBA Pakistan Stock Brokers Association PSBA AGM Dr Yasir Mahmood PSBA office bearers

