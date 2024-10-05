Bilawal welcomes APC on Palestine

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari welcomed the decision of the president and the prime minister to host the All Parties Conference (APC) on Palestine on October 7.

Bilawal in his tweet on Friday said that one year since occupation forces began their ruthless massacre in Gaza the war theater has expanded to include Lebanon and threatens to engulf the entire region.

“The whole country must speak with one voice against the imperialists Zionist agenda,” he said.

