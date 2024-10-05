AGL 38.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.57%)
Pakistan Print 2024-10-05

Israeli aggression: JI questions OIC motives

Recorder Report Published 05 Oct, 2024 06:43am

KARACHI: Jamaat-e-Islami Friday questioned the motives of the OIC and Arab League, as Israel has rolled out its war to Lebanon after Gazans’ genocide.

Visiting the party’s camp, which is set up to organize Al-Aqsa Million March on October 6, City Chief of Jamaat-e-Islami, Monem Zafar condemned Israel for its terrorism and showed solidarity with Palestinians.

October 7, he said, will mark one year of Israel’s genocidal war of Palestinians in Gaza, killing over 45, 000 innocent people and leave even more amputated and homeless with no foods and medicines.

