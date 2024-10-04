AGL 38.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.57%)
AIRLINK 142.98 Increased By ▲ 7.98 (5.91%)
BOP 5.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.39%)
CNERGY 3.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.53%)
DCL 7.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.4%)
DFML 44.48 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.07%)
DGKC 76.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-1.49%)
FCCL 26.95 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.26%)
FFBL 52.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-1.83%)
FFL 8.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.23%)
HUBC 125.51 Increased By ▲ 1.71 (1.38%)
HUMNL 9.99 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.5%)
KEL 3.74 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.27%)
KOSM 8.15 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.87%)
MLCF 34.75 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (3.12%)
NBP 58.71 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.38%)
OGDC 154.50 Increased By ▲ 4.55 (3.03%)
PAEL 25.15 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.82%)
PIBTL 5.93 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.37%)
PPL 118.31 Increased By ▲ 6.66 (5.97%)
PRL 24.38 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (2.01%)
PTC 12.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.83%)
SEARL 56.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-1.56%)
TELE 7.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.71%)
TOMCL 34.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.46%)
TPLP 6.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.99%)
TREET 13.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.27%)
TRG 46.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.28%)
UNITY 26.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.31%)
WTL 1.21 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 8,822 Increased By 86.7 (0.99%)
BR30 26,723 Increased By 466.7 (1.78%)
KSE100 83,532 Increased By 810.2 (0.98%)
KSE30 26,710 Increased By 328 (1.24%)
Oct 05, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Oil set for biggest weekly gains in two years on Middle East war risk

Reuters Published October 4, 2024

NEW YORK: Oil prices rose for a fourth consecutive session on Friday as investors braced for a potential Israeli strike on Iranian energy infrastructure, setting up crude benchmarks for their biggest weekly gains since OPEC+ began curtailing output two years ago.

Brent crude futures rose by $1.04, or 1.3%, to $78.66 per barrel by 12:36 p.m. ET, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate futures gained $1.19, or 1.6%, to $74.90 per barrel.

On a weekly basis, both benchmarks were set to gain more than 9% - the most in a single week since the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies (OPEC+) agreed to steep oil production cuts in October 2022.

Both contracts rose more than 5% on Thursday after U.S. President Joe Biden acknowledged that the White House was in talks with Israel about whether or not it will support a strike on Iranian oil facilities. “We’re discussing that,” Biden said on Thursday, sending oil futures surging immediately.

Oil analysts have since rushed to alert clients about the potential ramifications from a widening war in the Middle East.

ME conflict lifts oil prices

Israel said on Friday it had targeted Iranian proxy Hezbollah’s intelligence headquarters in Lebanon overnight and was assessing the damage, while Iran’s Supreme Leader called on allies to step up their anti-Israel struggle.

An attack on Iranian energy facilities would not be Israel’s preferred course of action, JPMorgan commodities analysts wrote on Friday.

Still, low levels of global oil inventories suggest that prices are set to be elevated until the conflict is resolved, they added.

Citing data from ship-tracking service Kpler, they said that inventories are below last year’s levels when Brent was trading at $92 and at 4.4 billion barrels are the lowest on record.

Brokerage StoneX forecasts oil prices could jump between $3 and $5 per barrel if Iranian oil infrastructure is targeted.

On Friday, Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei appeared in public for the first time since his country launched a missile attack on Israel, calling for more anti-Israel struggle.

Iran will target Israeli energy and gas installations if Israel attacks it, the semi-official Iranian news agency SNN quoted Revolutionary Guards deputy commander Ali Fadavi as saying on Friday.

Iran is a member of OPEC+ with production of around 3.2 million barrels per day or 3% of global output.

The group’s spare production capacity should allow other members to boost output if Iranian supplies are disrupted, limiting oil’s gains, Rystad analysts said on Thursday.

Supply fears have also eased in Libya. The country’s eastern-based government and Tripoli-based National Oil Corp on Thursday said all oilfields and export terminals were being reopened after a dispute over leadership of the central bank was resolved.

This should allow the country to more than double its production levels, restoring them to about 1.2 million bpd, StoneX noted.

OPEC Brent crude Oil WTI US WTI crude prices

Comments

200 characters

Oil set for biggest weekly gains in two years on Middle East war risk

Indian Foreign Minister Jaishankar to visit Pakistan for SCO summit

Airstrikes launched on several parts of Yemen, Houthi Al Masirah TV says

Army called in ahead of SCO summit in Islamabad

Rupee records marginal improvement against US dollar

KSE-100 closes above 83k for first time on banking, oil & gas sector rally

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei says Iran’s allies ‘will not back down’ in war with Israel

Pakistan’s leather exporter announces downsizing operations amid economic challenges

Sri Lanka gets backing from IMF, bilateral creditors for $12.5bn bondholder debt rework

Gold price per tola increases Rs1,800 in Pakistan

Read more stories