Pakistan Print 2024-10-04

Naqvi warns PTI against Islamabad rally

Fazal Sher Published 04 Oct, 2024 06:46am

ISLAMABAD: The government has called in army and paramilitary forces in the capital ahead of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) protest to be held today (Friday) and Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit to ensure security.

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, while addressing a press conference, said that army, paramilitary and Rangers have been placed in the city. The government will go to any extent to prevent the entry of PTI workers from staging a protest at D-Chowk.

“If anyone tried to stage a protest today (Friday) in the city then there would be no leniency for them,” Naqvi said, while addressing a press conference.

Tomorrow (Friday) is a very important day; therefore, staging a protest would be inappropriate when a foreign head of state is present in the city. He asked the PTI leadership to review the protest call.

The minister said that the Malaysian prime minister is currently visiting Pakistan, adding that a Saudi delegation is visiting Pakistan today (Friday).

Naqvi said that the success of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit is the success of every Pakistani. No negligence will be tolerated in the security arrangement for the upcoming SCO summit, he said.

The minister said that Section 144 has already been imposed in the city. They are also inviting people from other provinces, he said, adding that no one will be allowed to “attack the federal capital”.

He reiterated that if anyone tried to force their entry for protest in the city they would be dealt with with an iron hand. “The city police, FC and Rangers have made complete preparation and are ready to deal with the protesters,” he said.

The minister said that staging a protest is the right of every citizen but did not stage at the cost of the country. “If any untoward incident occurred they will be responsible for it”, he said.

Naqvi said that the country’s interest should be given priority over political goals. We hope that Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur will not resort to any move that could bring disrepute to the country.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

