Terrorism case registered against Gohar, Salman Raja

ISLAMABAD: The capital police on Thursday registered a terrorism case against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Barrister Gohar Khan, PTI secretary general advocate Salman Akram Raja, leaders and lawyers for staging a protest outside Supreme Court.

The Secretariat police station registered the FIR under Section 7 of the Anti-Terrorism Act 7 ATA, sections 506 188, 186, 353, and 342 of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) and Section 8 of the Peaceful Assembly and Public Order Act, 2024.

According to the FIR, PTI chairman, Salman Akram Raja, Azam Khan Swati, ShibliFaraz, lawyers, Latif Khosa, Niazullah Niazi, Mustafian Kazmi, Abdullah Wazir, Naeem Haider Panjutha , Zubair Ahmed, Chaudhry Ashtiaq, Tariq Noon, Bashir Ahmed, Muhammad Ahsan, Murtaza Tur, Atiq Saddiqi, Malik Talha, Asim Baig, AnsarKiyani, and Sardar Masroof advocate along with over 120 people carrying PTI flags gathered outside the Supreme Court and blocked the road and chanted slogans against the judiciary as well as burnt the effigy of the head of the government institution.

It says that the protesters interfered in the government affairs and burnt tyres on the road despite imposition of 144 in the capital city banning protests and rallies.

