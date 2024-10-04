AGL 38.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.39%)
AIRLINK 135.00 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (0.93%)
BOP 5.09 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.39%)
CNERGY 3.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.79%)
DCL 7.59 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.47%)
DFML 44.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-2.16%)
DGKC 77.40 Increased By ▲ 2.06 (2.73%)
FCCL 26.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.9%)
FFBL 52.97 Increased By ▲ 3.27 (6.58%)
FFL 8.54 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
HUBC 123.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 9.94 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.91%)
KEL 3.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.36%)
KOSM 8.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-3.69%)
MLCF 33.70 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.32%)
NBP 58.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.76%)
OGDC 149.95 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (1.25%)
PAEL 24.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.8%)
PIBTL 5.85 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.27%)
PPL 111.65 Increased By ▲ 2.45 (2.24%)
PRL 23.90 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.29%)
PTC 12.10 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.28%)
SEARL 56.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.63%)
TELE 7.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.28%)
TOMCL 35.15 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (2.42%)
TPLP 7.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TREET 14.16 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.43%)
TRG 46.23 Decreased By ▼ -1.66 (-3.47%)
UNITY 26.08 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (2.27%)
WTL 1.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.82%)
BR100 8,735 Increased By 125.5 (1.46%)
BR30 26,256 Increased By 208.9 (0.8%)
KSE100 82,722 Increased By 754.8 (0.92%)
KSE30 26,382 Increased By 306.9 (1.18%)
Oct 04, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-10-04

Terrorism case registered against Gohar, Salman Raja

Fazal Sher Published 04 Oct, 2024 07:52am

ISLAMABAD: The capital police on Thursday registered a terrorism case against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Barrister Gohar Khan, PTI secretary general advocate Salman Akram Raja, leaders and lawyers for staging a protest outside Supreme Court.

The Secretariat police station registered the FIR under Section 7 of the Anti-Terrorism Act 7 ATA, sections 506 188, 186, 353, and 342 of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) and Section 8 of the Peaceful Assembly and Public Order Act, 2024.

According to the FIR, PTI chairman, Salman Akram Raja, Azam Khan Swati, ShibliFaraz, lawyers, Latif Khosa, Niazullah Niazi, Mustafian Kazmi, Abdullah Wazir, Naeem Haider Panjutha , Zubair Ahmed, Chaudhry Ashtiaq, Tariq Noon, Bashir Ahmed, Muhammad Ahsan, Murtaza Tur, Atiq Saddiqi, Malik Talha, Asim Baig, AnsarKiyani, and Sardar Masroof advocate along with over 120 people carrying PTI flags gathered outside the Supreme Court and blocked the road and chanted slogans against the judiciary as well as burnt the effigy of the head of the government institution.

It says that the protesters interfered in the government affairs and burnt tyres on the road despite imposition of 144 in the capital city banning protests and rallies.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

PTI Islamabad police PTI leaders terrorism case

Comments

200 characters

Terrorism case registered against Gohar, Salman Raja

IPPs talks status remains under wraps

Rs45bn TSG for defence services cleared: ECC approves increase in retail price of ARV

Provident Funds: Profit rate fixed at 13.97pc per annum

Generation tariff: KE requests Nepra to declare pending determination

Pakistan, Malaysia express resolve to enhance ties in diverse fields

PTI assails verdict

Kremlin talks: TAPI gas, trade & road transport pact top the agenda

Constitutional amendment: Three bar bodies announce ‘resistance’

World Bank official, FBR chief discuss FBR transformation plan

Pakistan and Malaysia sign four key MoUs

Read more stories