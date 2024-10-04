Constitutional amendment: Qureshi urges Bilawal to build consensus

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and former foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Thursday termed the establishment of much-touted constitutional court equivalent to Musharraf-era's Provisional Constitutional Order (PCO).

In a letter to Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on the matter of constitutional amendment, Qureshi warned Bilawal Bhutto against bringing 26th amendment in constitution without the consensus of Parliament, recalling that the constitution of 1973 was promulgated unanimously with the efforts of Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto.

Qureshi said that he was aware of Bilawal’s commitment to the Charter of Democracy, adding that he had no doubt about his intention but the nation was suspicious of motive behind constitutional amendment at this point of time.

The PTI leader urged Bilawal to have dialogue with civil society and lawyers bodies as they were worried about threat to independent judiciary.

Qureshi added that amendment would amount to weaken the federation. He stressed that making amendment in constitution in this polarised environment was harmful and it must not be made in haste as passing of 18th amendment also took a long time.

Qureshi urged Bilawal to not make fun of justice system as he had worked hard with his mother for the supremacy of law and democracy.