AGL 38.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.39%)
AIRLINK 135.00 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (0.93%)
BOP 5.09 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.39%)
CNERGY 3.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.79%)
DCL 7.59 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.47%)
DFML 44.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-2.16%)
DGKC 77.40 Increased By ▲ 2.06 (2.73%)
FCCL 26.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.9%)
FFBL 52.97 Increased By ▲ 3.27 (6.58%)
FFL 8.54 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
HUBC 123.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 9.94 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.91%)
KEL 3.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.36%)
KOSM 8.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-3.69%)
MLCF 33.70 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.32%)
NBP 58.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.76%)
OGDC 149.95 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (1.25%)
PAEL 24.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.8%)
PIBTL 5.85 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.27%)
PPL 111.65 Increased By ▲ 2.45 (2.24%)
PRL 23.90 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.29%)
PTC 12.10 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.28%)
SEARL 56.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.63%)
TELE 7.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.28%)
TOMCL 35.15 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (2.42%)
TPLP 7.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TREET 14.16 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.43%)
TRG 46.23 Decreased By ▼ -1.66 (-3.47%)
UNITY 26.08 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (2.27%)
WTL 1.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.82%)
BR100 8,735 Increased By 125.5 (1.46%)
BR30 26,256 Increased By 208.9 (0.8%)
KSE100 82,722 Increased By 754.8 (0.92%)
KSE30 26,382 Increased By 306.9 (1.18%)
Oct 04, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-10-04

Constitutional amendment: Qureshi urges Bilawal to build consensus

NNI Published October 4, 2024 Updated October 4, 2024 08:05am

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and former foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Thursday termed the establishment of much-touted constitutional court equivalent to Musharraf-era's Provisional Constitutional Order (PCO).

In a letter to Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on the matter of constitutional amendment, Qureshi warned Bilawal Bhutto against bringing 26th amendment in constitution without the consensus of Parliament, recalling that the constitution of 1973 was promulgated unanimously with the efforts of Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto.

Qureshi said that he was aware of Bilawal’s commitment to the Charter of Democracy, adding that he had no doubt about his intention but the nation was suspicious of motive behind constitutional amendment at this point of time.

The PTI leader urged Bilawal to have dialogue with civil society and lawyers bodies as they were worried about threat to independent judiciary.

Qureshi added that amendment would amount to weaken the federation. He stressed that making amendment in constitution in this polarised environment was harmful and it must not be made in haste as passing of 18th amendment also took a long time.

Qureshi urged Bilawal to not make fun of justice system as he had worked hard with his mother for the supremacy of law and democracy.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi Bilawal Bhutto Zardari PPP PTI’ constitutional court constitutional amendment

Comments

200 characters

Constitutional amendment: Qureshi urges Bilawal to build consensus

IPPs talks status remains under wraps

Rs45bn TSG for defence services cleared: ECC approves increase in retail price of ARV

Provident Funds: Profit rate fixed at 13.97pc per annum

Generation tariff: KE requests Nepra to declare pending determination

Pakistan, Malaysia express resolve to enhance ties in diverse fields

PTI assails verdict

Kremlin talks: TAPI gas, trade & road transport pact top the agenda

Constitutional amendment: Three bar bodies announce ‘resistance’

World Bank official, FBR chief discuss FBR transformation plan

Pakistan and Malaysia sign four key MoUs

Read more stories