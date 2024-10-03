Women’s T20 World Cup: Pakistan beat Sri Lanka by 31 runs

Brilliant bowling display from bowlers helped the Pakistan women’s cricket team defeat Sri Lanka by 31 runs to register their maiden T20 World Cup win in Sharjah on Thursday.

After winning the toss, Pakistan decided to bat first. However, Sri Lanka bowled Greenshirts out to 116 in 20 overs.

ICC increases Women’s T20 World Cup prize money to $7.9 million

Chasing a modest total, Pakistan bowlers bowled brilliantly, as they restricted Sri Lanka to just 85/9, winning the all-important game by 31 runs.

Pakistan will now face arch-rivals India on Sunday, October 6 in Dubai.