Gulf bourses end lower on heightened regional tensions

Reuters Published 03 Oct, 2024 07:15pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Stock markets in the Gulf ended lower on Thursday as markets weighed the risk of a widening conflict in the region, with the Dubai index falling for a fifth consecutive session.

Israel’s military on Thursday urged residents of over 20 towns in south Lebanon to evacuate their homes immediately, as it pressed on with an incursion after suffering its worst losses in a year of fighting Iran-backed armed group Hezbollah.

As it pushes into south Lebanon, Israel is also weighing its options for retaliation against Iran.

The Islamic Republic launched its largest ever assault on Israel on Tuesday, in what it said was retaliation for Israel’s assassination of senior Hamas and Hezbollah leaders and its operations in Gaza and Lebanon.

Saudi Arabia’s benchmark index dropped 0.7%, with aluminium products manufacturer Al Taiseer Group losing 0.9% and Al Rajhi Bank falling 0.9%.

The Saudi index registered its biggest weekly loss of 3.4% since May.

Dubai’s main share index retreated 1%, weighed by a 2.3% fall in blue-chip developer Emaar Properties.

Most Gulf markets retreat on heightened regional tensions

Among other losers, budget airliner Air Arabia slid 2.9%.

In Abu Dhabi, the index declined 1%.

On the other hand, oil prices - a catalyst for the Gulf’s financial markets - rose on investor concern that a widening Middle East conflict could disrupt crude oil flows from the region, though a stronger global supply outlook kept a lid on gains.

The Qatari benchmark also fell 1%, with telecoms firm Ooredoo losing 4%.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt’s blue-chip index advanced 1.2%, as most of its constituents were in positive territory.

----------------------------------------
 SAUDI ARABIA    fell 0.7% to 11,958
 ABU DHABI       dropped 1% to 9,214
 DUBAI           declined 1% to 4,398
 QATAR           retreated 1% to 10,466
 EGYPT           rose 1.2% to 31,720
 BAHRAIN         fell 0.1% to 2,006
 OMAN            eased 0.1% to 4,674
 KUWAIT          was down 0.6% to 7,583
----------------------------------------
