AGL 38.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.91%)
AIRLINK 134.39 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (0.48%)
BOP 5.07 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 3.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.79%)
DCL 7.65 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.27%)
DFML 45.70 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.59%)
DGKC 77.55 Increased By ▲ 2.21 (2.93%)
FCCL 27.69 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.06%)
FFBL 52.35 Increased By ▲ 2.65 (5.33%)
FFL 8.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.23%)
HUBC 124.50 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.57%)
HUMNL 9.92 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.71%)
KEL 3.83 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.26%)
KOSM 8.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.72%)
MLCF 33.95 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (2.07%)
NBP 58.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-0.98%)
OGDC 149.15 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (0.71%)
PAEL 24.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.6%)
PIBTL 5.75 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.52%)
PPL 111.95 Increased By ▲ 2.75 (2.52%)
PRL 23.83 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 12.09 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.2%)
SEARL 56.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.49%)
TELE 7.03 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
TOMCL 35.38 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (3.09%)
TPLP 7.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.28%)
TREET 14.13 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.21%)
TRG 47.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-1.75%)
UNITY 25.59 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.35%)
WTL 1.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.82%)
BR100 8,744 Increased By 134.3 (1.56%)
BR30 26,304 Increased By 257.1 (0.99%)
KSE100 82,871 Increased By 904.5 (1.1%)
KSE30 26,411 Increased By 336.1 (1.29%)
Oct 03, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Palm falls, tracking losses in Chicago soyoil and profit-taking

Reuters Published 03 Oct, 2024 11:52am

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian palm oil futures fell on Thursday, as investors booked profits and a weakness in the Chicago soyoil contract added to the decline.

The benchmark palm oil contract for December delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange fell 38 ringgit, or 0.91%, to 4,158 ringgit ($987.18) a metric ton at the midday break.

The contract shed 1.14% in overnight trade, after jumping more than 4% on Wednesday.

Malaysian palm oil futures declined today due to profit taking activities after the recent gains yesterday, said David Ng, a proprietary trader at Kuala Lumpur-based trading firm Iceberg X Sdn Bhd.

“The decline is also influenced by the overnight weakness in the Chicago soyoil market.”

Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade fell 0.14%. Dalian’s vegetable oil markets were closed for China’s Golden Week holiday. Palm oil tracks prices of rival edible oils as they compete for a share of the global vegetable oils market.

Oil prices rose as chances of the widening Middle East conflict disrupting crude oil flows from the key exporting region overshadowed a stronger global supply outlook.

Brent crude futures for December were up 1.12% at $74.73 a barrel as of 0450 GMT.

Malaysian palm oil futures higher

Stronger crude oil futures make palm a more attractive option for biodiesel feedstock.

The ringgit, palm’s currency of trade, weakened 1.06% against the US dollar, making the commodity cheaper for buyers holding foreign currencies.

The European Commission said it would propose delaying the implementation of a law banning the import of commodities linked to deforestation by a year, following calls from industries and governments around the world.

Palm oil may retrace moderately to 4,120 ringgit per metric ton, before retesting resistance at 4,206 ringgit, Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao said.

Palm Oil

Comments

200 characters

Palm falls, tracking losses in Chicago soyoil and profit-taking

Aurangzeb satisfied with Pakistan’s falling inflation

Intra-day update: rupee remains stable against US dollar

Pakistan, Malaysia reaffirm commitment to strengthen mutually beneficial partnership

Q1 exports surge 14.11pc to $7.875bn YoY

Oil climbs on prospects of wider MidEast war, ample supply caps gains

FBR begins implementation of transformation plan

Advised by World Bank, foreign consultant: Govt all set to overhaul PPRA Rules

Protected consumers to get power subsidy via e-vouchers

Conventional to Islamic mode: SBP sets new bank branch conversion criteria

IRSA projects 19pc water shortage for Kharif

Read more stories