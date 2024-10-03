AGL 38.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.52%)
AIRLINK 134.99 Increased By ▲ 1.24 (0.93%)
BOP 5.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.39%)
CNERGY 3.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.79%)
DCL 7.71 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (3.07%)
DFML 46.15 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (1.58%)
DGKC 77.90 Increased By ▲ 2.56 (3.4%)
FCCL 27.68 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.02%)
FFBL 50.28 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (1.17%)
FFL 8.55 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.23%)
HUBC 123.99 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.15%)
HUMNL 9.88 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.3%)
KEL 3.83 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.26%)
KOSM 8.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
MLCF 34.23 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (2.92%)
NBP 58.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.32%)
OGDC 148.56 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (0.31%)
PAEL 25.02 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.48%)
PIBTL 5.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
PPL 111.55 Increased By ▲ 2.35 (2.15%)
PRL 23.95 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.5%)
PTC 12.10 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.28%)
SEARL 57.52 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.47%)
TELE 7.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.28%)
TOMCL 35.30 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (2.86%)
TPLP 7.12 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.99%)
TREET 14.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
TRG 46.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-2.38%)
UNITY 25.90 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.57%)
WTL 1.22 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 8,678 Increased By 67.9 (0.79%)
BR30 26,252 Increased By 204.4 (0.78%)
KSE100 82,377 Increased By 409.6 (0.5%)
KSE30 26,225 Increased By 149.8 (0.57%)
Oct 03, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Indian shares slip on risk aversion as Middle East conflict intensifies

Reuters Published 03 Oct, 2024 10:10am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Indian shares declined on Thursday, weighed down by losses across most sectors as investors worried about an escalation of the Middle East conflict.

Nifty 50 index was down 1.08% at 25,517.7 points as of 10:21 a.m. IST, while the S&P BSE Sensex shed about 1.07% to 83,372.98.

The decline in the benchmarks are in line with Asian peers, which are down 1.5%.

Investors across the globe are on tenterhooks as tensions in the Middle East intensified after Iran fired ballistic missiles at Israel earlier this week.

“Investors are worried about the Middle East conflict right now as it will have a huge bearing on Indian markets since any rise in oil prices will have an adverse impact on the country, which is an importer of the commodity,” said Raghvendra Nath, managing director at Ladderup Wealth Management.

Twelve of the 13 major sectoral indexes logged losses, with realty and auto indexes set to be top losers by percentage, dropping about 2.6% and 1.7%, respectively.

Among individual stocks, consumer goods firm Dabur lost 5.5% after forecasting its first quarterly revenue decline since 2020.

Most brokerage stocks, such as Motilal Oswal Financial Services and 5Paisa Capital, fell about 1.5% each, while SMC Global lost about 2.3%, days after India’s markets regulator SEBI tightened rules for equity derivatives trading.

Indian shares end flat as IT offsets energy losses

The broader, more domestically-focused small- and mid-caps lost about 0.9% each. Bucking the trend, metals climbed 0.4%, led by around 2% rise each in JSW Steel and Jindal Stainless.

Brokerage Nomura initiated coverage on JSW Steel and Jindal Steel with “buy” ratings, while Morgan Stanley upgraded the two to “overweight” from “equal weight”, citing likely gains from China’s recent stimulus measures and strong domestic demand.

Indian shares

Comments

200 characters

Indian shares slip on risk aversion as Middle East conflict intensifies

Q1 exports surge 14.11pc to $7.875bn YoY

FBR begins implementation of transformation plan

Advised by World Bank, foreign consultant: Govt all set to overhaul PPRA Rules

Protected consumers to get power subsidy via e-vouchers

Conventional to Islamic mode: SBP sets new bank branch conversion criteria

IRSA projects 19pc water shortage for Kharif

Hearing held by CCP on M&A case: Wateen and Jazz advance their arguments

NPBs: encashment, conversion, redemption date extended

Formation of bench: SC rejects objections raised by counsel for IK

Bilawal says tabling amendments after 25th will be difficult

Read more stories