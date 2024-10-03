PTI says will hold demo at D-Chowk tomorrow

ISLAMABAD: The beleaguered Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) said on Wednesday that it will stage a mammoth protest demonstration at D-Chowk on October 04 to express support with judiciary against “unconstitutional” constitutional package and for the release of party founding chairman Imran Khan.

In a meeting of the party’s parliamentary committee chaired by Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, it was decided that the party would proceed with its planned protest on October 04.

The parliamentary party meeting also decided that a special and trained vanguard will reach at the jalsa venue ahead of the caravans.

CM Gandapur will lead all the protest rallies marching on Islamabad, the meeting decided.

The meeting warned that any attempt by the government to stop the peaceful protesters would have serious repercussions, adding the protest is their constitutional right.

Gandapur directed all the PTI lawmakers to make sure that workers from their respective constituencies reach the protest venue, adding the lawmakers should also take precautionary measures to avoid any arrest as the government was planning a crackdown on party MPs ahead of the proposed constitutional package.

Speaking at a presser after the meeting, the PTI spokesman Sheikh Waqas Akram said that the party will hold a protest at D-Chowk in federal capital on October 4. “No matter how many days it takes, we will reach D-Chowk, as it is our leader’s call,” he maintained. He also said that the people succeeded in holding successful protests in Mianwali, despite all obstacles, which shows the people will take to the streets on October 4 which will prove to be the last nail in the coffin of the ruling elite and its handlers.

He lambasted the Punjab Police, especially their Inspector General Dr Usman Anwar, for using lethal force against the peaceful protesters, adding the Punjab Police is raiding houses and completing their target of arresting party’s workers.

He added that PTI workers are being arrested in Mianwali, Bahawalpur and Faisalabad, while the provincial police have adopted the attitude of a usurper force in the suburbs areas of Punjab.

“Mianwali seems to be a more important area than the Red Zone. All roads leading to Mianwali have been shut. The CPEC [China-Pakistan Economic Corridor] route has also been closed with containers,” he said.

He also complained about disruption in internet service in several areas last night, saying the way they are afraid of the social media shows, the rulers are in disarray.

He claimed that the party’s provincial lawmakers as well as its organisational officials have been arrested, adding “those who were released on bail from the court were also picked up.”

Akram said that hundreds of people have been arrested in Faisalabad as well, and warned Punjab police chief, saying, “The day is not far when you will have to justify the illegal arrests you have been making on the directives of your masters.”

