PM welcomes Dr Zakir Naik

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif welcomed renowned Islamic scholar Dr Zakir Naik during his visit to Pakistan, expressing that “the Muslim world is proud of you.”

During the inaugural ceremony at Pakistan Economic Dashboard, the prime minister lauded Dr Zakir Naik for introducing the true identity of Islam to the world.

He highlighted that Dr Naik’s lectures, which are highly insightful and impactful, have a significant following among young audiences.

Sharif also acknowledged Dr Naik’s family, mentioning with pride that his son is following in his footsteps and serving Islam.

