SUPARCO launches research centre in G-B

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (SUPARCO) has launched the Space Applications and Research Centre (SPARC-GB).

According to a statement issued here on Wednesday, the Centre was launched in Gilgit-Baltistan in a ceremony presided over by Chief Minister GB Gulbar Khan.

The opening of SPARC-GB marks a pivotal moment for the region, as it will play crucial role in addressing environmental and socio-economic challenges, the statement said.

In collaboration with the Government of Gilgit-Baltistan and international research organizations, SPARC-GB will provide technological assistance to address local challenges, including disaster management, ecological conservation and socio-economic development, it added.

The Centre will focus on critical issues such as climate change, glacier melt, and water resource management, positioning itself as a vital player in monitoring natural disasters and protecting biodiversity in GB, the statement added. Speaking on the occasion, Chairman SUPARCO Muhammad Yousuf Khan said, the establishment of SPARC-GB aims at conducting cutting -edge research and innovation. The Centre would support the local community through employment, capacity building, and development initiatives, he said.

The CM GB said the launch of SPARC-GB is a significant step towards addressing the region’s pressing challenges. Senior officials concerned attended the event.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024