Governor vows full support to rice exporters

KARACHI: Muhammad Kamran Khan Tessori, Governor Sindh, has assured his full support to resolve the issues and problems of rice exporters to earn more foreign exchange for the country.

Governor on Wednesday visited REAP House and attended the charge taking ceremony of newly elected office-bearers of REAP. The ceremony was also attended by Muhammad Zubair Motiwala Chief Executive TDAP, Consuls General from UAE, Qatar and Sri Lanka, Malik Faisal Jahangir Chairman REAP, Jawed Jillani Senior Vice Chairman REAP, Chela Ram Kewlani outgoing Chairman REAP, Jawed Bilwani President KCCI, Abdul Rahim Janoo, former Chairman REAP, Members of REAP’s Managing Committee and a large number of leading rice exporters.

Governor Sindh congratulated REAP for achieving a historic milestone of $ 3.9 billion rice exports in the last fiscal year. He was also hopeful that sealed offices of REAP will soon be De-Sealed and handover to REAP. He expressed his hope that with the focused efforts rice exports will be increased up to $5 billion in next few years.

Mallik Faisal Jahangir, Chairman REAP in his welcome speech, thanked Governor Sindh and Chief Executive TDAP for their all-time support to the rice export sector. He highlighted the issues being faced by rice export trade.

Zubair Motiwala also appreciated the untiring efforts of REAP members for achieving all-time high rice exports in FY24 and said that REAP and TDAP always have good coordination. He assured that the TDAP team is already available to sort out the issues and problems of Pakistan second largest exporting commodity.

