AGL 38.55 Increased By ▲ 1.52 (4.1%)
AIRLINK 133.75 Increased By ▲ 2.01 (1.53%)
BOP 5.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.59%)
CNERGY 3.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
DCL 7.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-3.98%)
DFML 45.43 Decreased By ▼ -1.92 (-4.05%)
DGKC 75.34 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-1.32%)
FCCL 27.40 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (2.89%)
FFBL 49.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.26%)
FFL 8.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.04%)
HUBC 123.80 Decreased By ▼ -3.90 (-3.05%)
HUMNL 9.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.86%)
KEL 3.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.04%)
KOSM 8.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.21%)
MLCF 33.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.01%)
NBP 58.94 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.24%)
OGDC 148.10 Increased By ▲ 2.35 (1.61%)
PAEL 24.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.16%)
PIBTL 5.72 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 109.20 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (0.83%)
PRL 23.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.29%)
PTC 11.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.17%)
SEARL 57.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.45%)
TELE 7.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.54%)
TOMCL 34.32 Decreased By ▼ -3.63 (-9.57%)
TPLP 7.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.08%)
TREET 14.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.4%)
TRG 47.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.28%)
UNITY 25.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.4%)
BR100 8,610 Increased By 10.3 (0.12%)
BR30 26,047 Decreased By -100 (-0.38%)
KSE100 81,967 Increased By 162.4 (0.2%)
KSE30 26,075 Increased By 64 (0.25%)
Oct 03, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-10-03

Governor vows full support to rice exporters

Recorder Report Published 03 Oct, 2024 08:03am

KARACHI: Muhammad Kamran Khan Tessori, Governor Sindh, has assured his full support to resolve the issues and problems of rice exporters to earn more foreign exchange for the country.

Governor on Wednesday visited REAP House and attended the charge taking ceremony of newly elected office-bearers of REAP. The ceremony was also attended by Muhammad Zubair Motiwala Chief Executive TDAP, Consuls General from UAE, Qatar and Sri Lanka, Malik Faisal Jahangir Chairman REAP, Jawed Jillani Senior Vice Chairman REAP, Chela Ram Kewlani outgoing Chairman REAP, Jawed Bilwani President KCCI, Abdul Rahim Janoo, former Chairman REAP, Members of REAP’s Managing Committee and a large number of leading rice exporters.

Governor Sindh congratulated REAP for achieving a historic milestone of $ 3.9 billion rice exports in the last fiscal year. He was also hopeful that sealed offices of REAP will soon be De-Sealed and handover to REAP. He expressed his hope that with the focused efforts rice exports will be increased up to $5 billion in next few years.

Mallik Faisal Jahangir, Chairman REAP in his welcome speech, thanked Governor Sindh and Chief Executive TDAP for their all-time support to the rice export sector. He highlighted the issues being faced by rice export trade.

Zubair Motiwala also appreciated the untiring efforts of REAP members for achieving all-time high rice exports in FY24 and said that REAP and TDAP always have good coordination. He assured that the TDAP team is already available to sort out the issues and problems of Pakistan second largest exporting commodity.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Governor Sindh REAP Rice exporters Kamran tessori Traders community

Comments

200 characters

Governor vows full support to rice exporters

Q1 exports surge 14.11pc to $7.875bn YoY

FBR begins implementation of transformation plan

Advised by World Bank, foreign consultant: Govt all set to overhaul PPRA Rules

Protected consumers to get power subsidy via e-vouchers

Conventional to Islamic mode: SBP sets new bank branch conversion criteria

IRSA projects 19pc water shortage for Kharif

Hearing held by CCP on M&A case: Wateen and Jazz advance their arguments

NPBs: encashment, conversion, redemption date extended

Formation of bench: SC rejects objections raised by counsel for IK

Bilawal says tabling amendments after 25th will be difficult

Read more stories