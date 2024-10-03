50 KP schools: China providing financial support

PESHAWAR: KP Minister for Elementary and Secondary Education, Faisal Khan Tarakai has said that all kinds of facilities are provided in 50 schools in merged districts of the erstwhile Fata with the financial assistance of the People’s Republic of China beside a project of the newly constructed schools is also in the phase of completion.

He was presiding over a meeting regarding education sector projects in district Khyber here on Wednesday. Besides, the Provincial Minister for Religious Affairs Adnan Qadri, MNA Iqbal Afridi and MPA Abdul Ghani Afridi, officers of the district education department and students from district Khyber attended the meeting.

The meeting discussed in detail the situation of the education sector, completed and ongoing schemes and other problems.

Speaking on the occasion, the Provincial Minister for Elementary and Secondary Education, Faisal Khan Tarakai assured the elected public representatives from the district Khyber that the second shift schools in the area would be opened within a period of one week, so the boys and girls from the district could get the opportunity of getting education in their respective localities.

He said that in the whole province in general and merged districts in particular, the provincial government is initiating rented building school project to begin the process of education with immediate effect.

