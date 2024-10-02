AGL 38.55 Increased By ▲ 1.52 (4.1%)
UN chief warns tit-for-tat Mideast violence must stop

Reuters Published 02 Oct, 2024 08:08pm

UNITED NATIONS: United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Wednesday condemned Iran’s missile attack on Israel, telling the Security Council the “deadly cycle of tit-for-tat violence must stop.”

“Time is running out,” he told the council.

The 15-member council met after Israel killed the leader of Hezbollah and began a ground assault against the Hezbollah and Iran attacked Israel in a strike that raised fears of a wider war in the Middle East.

“I again strongly condemn yesterday’s massive missile attack by Iran on Israel,” Guterres told the council.

Earlier on Wednesday, Israel’s foreign minister said he was barring Guterres from entering the country because he had not “unequivocally” condemned Iran’s missile attack on Israel.

In a letter to the Security Council on Tuesday, Iran justified its attack on Israel as self-defense under Article 51 of the founding UN Charter, citing “aggressive actions” by Israel including violations of Iran’s sovereignty.

Iran says attack on Israel is over as fears grow of wider conflict

“Iran … in full compliance with the principle of distinction under international humanitarian law, has only targeted the regime’s military and security installations with its defensive missile strikes,” Iran wrote to the council.

Israel’s UN Ambassador Danny Danon on Wednesday rejected Iran’s claim of self-defense.

“It was a calculated attack on a civilian population,” he told reporters. “Israel will not stand by in the face of such aggression. Israel will respond. Our response will be decisive, and yes, it will be painful, but unlike Iran we will act in full accordance with international law.”

