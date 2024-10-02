AGL 38.52 Increased By ▲ 1.49 (4.02%)
AIRLINK 134.20 Increased By ▲ 2.46 (1.87%)
BOP 5.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.39%)
CNERGY 3.84 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.26%)
DCL 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.16%)
DFML 46.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.06%)
DGKC 76.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.07%)
FCCL 27.25 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (2.33%)
FFBL 49.91 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.16%)
FFL 8.66 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.46%)
HUBC 127.74 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.03%)
HUMNL 10.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.49%)
KEL 3.87 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.26%)
KOSM 8.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.35%)
MLCF 33.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.51%)
NBP 59.84 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (1.77%)
OGDC 147.70 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (1.34%)
PAEL 25.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.83%)
PIBTL 5.77 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.87%)
PPL 109.18 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (0.81%)
PRL 23.97 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.29%)
PTC 12.04 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.6%)
SEARL 58.00 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (0.85%)
TELE 7.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.28%)
TOMCL 35.05 Decreased By ▼ -2.90 (-7.64%)
TPLP 7.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
TREET 14.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.56%)
TRG 48.72 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.43%)
UNITY 25.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.8%)
BR100 8,658 Increased By 58.5 (0.68%)
BR30 26,356 Increased By 209 (0.8%)
KSE100 82,307 Increased By 502.2 (0.61%)
KSE30 26,185 Increased By 174.2 (0.67%)
Oct 02, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Al Hilal enjoy AFC Champions League romp after Neymar boost

AFP Published 02 Oct, 2024 12:32pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

RIYADH: Former Fulham striker Aleksandar Mitrovic was on target as Al Hilal, buoyed by Neymar returning to training this week, swept past Al Shorta 5-0 in the AFC Champions League Elite late Tuesday in Riyadh.

Brazil superstar Neymar announced his return to club training with the Saudi champions on Monday after a year out with a left knee injury.

Al Hilal took the lead in the 11th minute against their Iraqi opponents through Marcos Leonardo with Mitrovic adding the second four minutes later.

Salem Al Dawsari, Nasser Al Dawsari and Mohammed Kanno completed the romp in the second half.

Neymar, 32, moved from Paris Saint-Germain in August 2023 but ruptured his meniscus and anterior cruciate ligament on international duty in October 2023.

“Happy to be back in the group,” Neymar posted on Instagram, with pictures of him running and kicking the ball, watched by Al Hilal’s Portuguese coach Jorge Jesus.

Al Hilal have not yet registered Neymar for the current Saudi Pro League season which began in August but he has been included in their AFC Champions League squad.

Neymar could make his competitive return in Al Hilal’s next Champions League Elite match against title holders Al Ain on October 21 in the UAE.

Al Ain have made a stuttering start to their Champions League title defence.

Hernan Crespo’s side have just one point from two West Zone games after being beaten 4-2 by Al Gharafa in a rollercoaster match at the Al Bayt Stadium in Qatar on Tuesday.

Former Real Madrid and Newcastle United striker Joselu put Al Gharafa ahead on the stroke of half-time before doubling the lead with a header three minutes after the break.

Greenland’s footballers yearn for the international stage

Al Ain got one back through Kaku Romero’s penalty on 56 minutes, before Soufiane Rahimi equalised with a smart finish 10 minutes later.

Pedro Martin’s side quickly hit back to regain the lead through Seydou Sano in the 72nd minute before Yacine Brahimi secured their first win in the competition four minutes later.

Neymar Al Hilal AFC Champions League Elite Saudi champions

Comments

200 characters

Al Hilal enjoy AFC Champions League romp after Neymar boost

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal gain against US dollar

Oil prices jump more than $1 as Middle East tensions escalate

Sale of petroleum products jumps 20% in September amid higher demand

Sugar export to Afghanistan: Banks directed to ensure 100pc advance payment

Purchasing property, car: Non-tax filers to face restriction: Aurangzeb

Etisalat: govt contemplating finding middle ground to resolve payment issue

‘Bharo Bill Foran; Karo Mulk Roshan’: KE proposes a country-wide campaign

Investments are fully secured in Pakistan, Russians told by Aleem Khan

Kohala hydropower project: PPIB board approves extension of financial close date

APTMA, minister discuss issues facing textile industry

Read more stories