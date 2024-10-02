AGL 38.52 Increased By ▲ 1.49 (4.02%)
AIRLINK 134.25 Increased By ▲ 2.51 (1.91%)
BOP 5.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.39%)
CNERGY 3.84 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.26%)
DCL 7.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.77%)
DFML 46.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.95%)
DGKC 76.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.07%)
FCCL 27.20 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (2.14%)
FFBL 49.91 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.16%)
FFL 8.66 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.46%)
HUBC 127.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.16%)
HUMNL 10.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.49%)
KEL 3.87 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.26%)
KOSM 8.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.35%)
MLCF 33.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.33%)
NBP 59.55 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.28%)
OGDC 147.70 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (1.34%)
PAEL 25.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.94%)
PIBTL 5.77 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.87%)
PPL 109.15 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (0.78%)
PRL 23.97 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.29%)
PTC 12.06 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.77%)
SEARL 57.90 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.68%)
TELE 7.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.28%)
TOMCL 34.90 Decreased By ▼ -3.05 (-8.04%)
TPLP 7.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
TREET 14.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.56%)
TRG 48.80 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.6%)
UNITY 25.55 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.2%)
WTL 1.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.8%)
BR100 8,657 Increased By 57.4 (0.67%)
BR30 26,356 Increased By 209 (0.8%)
KSE100 82,308 Increased By 503.6 (0.62%)
KSE30 26,182 Increased By 170.5 (0.66%)
Oct 02, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Hong Kong stocks rocket more than 6% on China stimulus

AFP Published 02 Oct, 2024 12:24pm

HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks soared more than six percent Wednesday morning, led by another advance in developers after China last week unveiled a raft of measures to boost its economy, particularly the troubled property sector.

The Hang Seng Index surged 6.41 percent, or 1,354.06 points, to 22,487.74 – breaking above the 22,000 level for the first time since February 2023.

Traders in the city and mainland bourses have been rushing to snap up stocks since China last week began unveiling a raft of measures aimed at kickstarting the country’s struggling economy, with an emphasis on the real estate sector.

Developers led the rally in Wednesday’s surge, with Sunac China Holdings and Kaisa Group up more than 40 percent and Agile Group surging more than 70 percent higher.

Hong Kong stocks surge more than 3% in afternoon trade

Tech firms were also well bought, with ecommerce giant JD.com rallying close to 12 percent, Meituan piling on more than 14 percent, and market heavyweight Alibaba nearly six percent.

Investors have been racing to get back into the mainland Chinese and Hong Kong markets since Beijing began announcing its measures, which include interest rate cuts, help for mortgage holders and easing of home-buying rules.

Markets in Shanghai and Shenzhen were closed for a week-long holiday.

Hong Kong stocks

Comments

200 characters

Hong Kong stocks rocket more than 6% on China stimulus

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal gain against US dollar

Oil prices jump more than $1 as Middle East tensions escalate

Sale of petroleum products jumps 20% in September amid higher demand

Sugar export to Afghanistan: Banks directed to ensure 100pc advance payment

Purchasing property, car: Non-tax filers to face restriction: Aurangzeb

Etisalat: govt contemplating finding middle ground to resolve payment issue

‘Bharo Bill Foran; Karo Mulk Roshan’: KE proposes a country-wide campaign

Investments are fully secured in Pakistan, Russians told by Aleem Khan

Kohala hydropower project: PPIB board approves extension of financial close date

APTMA, minister discuss issues facing textile industry

Read more stories