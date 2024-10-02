AGL 37.03 Increased By ▲ 3.23 (9.56%)
AIRLINK 131.74 Increased By ▲ 1.54 (1.18%)
BOP 5.10 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.59%)
CNERGY 3.83 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.32%)
DCL 7.79 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.96%)
DFML 47.35 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.61%)
DGKC 76.35 Increased By ▲ 2.75 (3.74%)
FCCL 26.63 Increased By ▲ 1.33 (5.26%)
FFBL 49.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.54%)
FFL 8.62 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.01%)
HUBC 127.70 Increased By ▲ 8.58 (7.2%)
HUMNL 10.14 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.42%)
KEL 3.86 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.12%)
KOSM 8.58 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (6.72%)
MLCF 33.60 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (3.38%)
NBP 58.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-1.84%)
OGDC 145.75 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (1.36%)
PAEL 25.45 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.6%)
PIBTL 5.72 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.88%)
PPL 108.30 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (1.31%)
PRL 23.90 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.14%)
PTC 11.85 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (4.31%)
SEARL 57.51 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (1.25%)
TELE 7.13 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.42%)
TOMCL 37.95 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (2.99%)
TPLP 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.1%)
TREET 14.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.28%)
TRG 48.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
UNITY 25.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.39%)
WTL 1.25 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4.17%)
BR100 8,600 Increased By 89.6 (1.05%)
BR30 26,147 Increased By 683.4 (2.68%)
KSE100 81,805 Increased By 690.4 (0.85%)
KSE30 26,011 Increased By 235.3 (0.91%)
Most Gulf markets fall on geopolitics, weak oil

Reuters Published 02 Oct, 2024 06:19am

DUBAI: Most stock markets in the Gulf ended lower on Tuesday amid rising geopolitical tensions in the region, while retreating oil prices added to the pressure.

Israel said commando and paratroop units launched raids into Lebanon on Tuesday as part of a “limited” ground incursion, while Iran-backed Hezbollah said it had fired a barrage of missiles into Israel, including at its spy agency near Tel Aviv.

The raids by Israeli troops in southern Lebanon that began overnight went only a short distance over the border, an Israeli security official said, adding that no direct clashes with Hezbollah fighters were reported.

Hezbollah’s media relations chief Mohammad Afif denied Israel’s claim its forces had entered Lebanon.

Dubai’s main share index dropped 0.6%, weighed down by a 2.3% fall in blue-chip developer Emaar Properties and a 2% decline in utility Dubai Electricity and Water Authority.

In Abu Dhabi, the index was down 0.2%.

Oil prices - a catalyst for the Gulf’s financial markets - edged lower as a stronger supply outlook and tepid global demand growth outweighed fears over escalating conflict in the Middle East and its impact on crude exports from the region.

Saudi Arabia’s benchmark index closed 0.2% higher, with aluminium products manufacturer Al Taiseer Group gaining 0.2%.

Dubai stock

