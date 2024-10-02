Bilawal will visit Peshawar to address PHCBA next week

PESHAWAR: PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will visit the provincial capital of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to address Peshawar High Court Bar Association (PHCBA) and meeting of People’s Lawyer Forum (PLF) a party affiliated lawyer wing.

This was announced by the provincial president PPP Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Syed Mohammad Ali Shah Bacha while addressing a press conference at Peshawar Press Club (PPC) on Tuesday. Those who flanked the provincial president PPP were included president Peshawar Division, Mishabuddin, Deputy Information Secretary, Gohar Inqilabi, MPAs Ahmad Karim Kundi and Arbab Zarak Khan, Zulfikar Afghani, Rashid Wali Khan Afridi and others.

The PPP provincial chief said that Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is currently on a visit to Quetta (Baluchistan) and after returning back to Karachi will announce his schedule of visit to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and is likely to arrive in the province next week. He said that the PPP chairman has already addressed bar associations in Sindh and Baluchistan and in next phase will address the lawyers’ community of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa regarding the proposed constitutional amendments.

Meanwhile, PPP Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has decided to launch a protest movement against the provincial government of Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI) in the province. Syed Mohammad Ali Shah Bacha said that in first instance a protest demonstration would be staged in front of the provincial assembly. He alleged that the provincial government is misusing the provincial resources and hard earned revenue collected from the tax payers on staging protest demonstrations and public meetings, which is sheer injustice with the people of the province.

He said that the people of the province have not mandated the PTI government to misuse their resources on staging ‘Dharna’ (sit-ins) rather they had mandated it for maintaining peace. He said that they will not allow them to misuse the provincial resources for the achievement of their political goals any further.

He was critical of non-serious statements of the KP Chief Minister that he will bring revolution and tit-for-tat response to lathi charge and lawful tactics against protestors. He added that the KP chief minister is playing a dangerous game of fitting the province against the federal and provincial governments. He termed the KP chief minister a mentally sick person and said that they will not let the people of the province at his mercy and vowed to raise voice over the deteriorating law and order situation and other issues faced by the people.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024