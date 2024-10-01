Significant rise in LPG prices

ISLAMABAD: The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra) announced a significant increase in Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) prices for October 2024.

The new rates will see a rise of Rs7.31 per kilogramme for both domestic and commercial cylinders.

The Ogra’s monthly review attributed the price hike to a 3.84 percent increase in the Saudi Aramco-CP, a benchmark for LPG pricing.

Additionally, a slight decrease in the average dollar exchange rate contributed to the overall price adjustment.

As per the notification, the price of an 11.8kg domestic LPG cylinder has been set at Rs2965.38, up from Rs2879.10 in September. This translates to a monthly increase of Rs86.28.

