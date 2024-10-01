Oct 01, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2024-10-01

Significant rise in LPG prices

Wasim Iqbal Published 01 Oct, 2024 06:49am

ISLAMABAD: The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra) announced a significant increase in Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) prices for October 2024.

The new rates will see a rise of Rs7.31 per kilogramme for both domestic and commercial cylinders.

The Ogra’s monthly review attributed the price hike to a 3.84 percent increase in the Saudi Aramco-CP, a benchmark for LPG pricing.

LPG price hiked by Rs7/kg

Additionally, a slight decrease in the average dollar exchange rate contributed to the overall price adjustment.

As per the notification, the price of an 11.8kg domestic LPG cylinder has been set at Rs2965.38, up from Rs2879.10 in September. This translates to a monthly increase of Rs86.28.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

OGRA LPG LPG prices LPG cylinders

Comments

200 characters

Significant rise in LPG prices

Ministry opposes solarisation of Balochistan tubewells

Minimum tax payment: KE’s fuel cost, subsidy recoveries should be treated as turnover: SHC

Rs87bn short of target: Q1 collection stands at Rs2.452trn

ADB fields mission to pace up projects, reforms

Tax return deadline extended till 14th

Toshakhana-II case: Court rejects bail pleas of IK, Bushra

NHA raising toll taxes from today

Bids amounting to Rs351bn accepted: Govt conducts buyback auction of MTBs

PCB made Rs16.386m ‘illicit’ payments to BoG members: AGP

Read more stories