Pakistan’s youngest girl wins ‘Danish Junior Open Squash Championship’

LAHORE: Pakistan’s youngest emerging squash talent, 11-year old- Mahnoor Ali, has made yet another remarkable mark by claiming the prestigious ‘Danish Junior Squash Championship title in the Girls Under-13 category, dominating the final and winning gold with a convincing 11-3, 11-3, 11-2 victory held in Copenhagen, Denmark.

Presenting her impressive skills, Mahnoor triumphed over her sister, Sehrish Ali, with a commanding performance, winning in straight games. Her elder sister also claimed third place in the tournament, making it a true family success as all the sisters returned home with medals.

This victory not only highlights Mahnoor's exceptional talent and potential but also shows the spirit of healthy competition within the family.

None of this would have been possible without the strong support of the Bilquis and Abdul Razak Dawood (BARD) Foundation, which has consistently stood by her side, enabling her to excel in every competition. Their dedication has always played an important role in her development, equipping her with the skills and confidence needed to face even greater challenges that lie ahead in her journey.

Abdul Razak Dawood, the driving force behind the foundation says, “Mahnoor has once again proven to be a source of real pride for all of us. Her persistence, dedication and exceptional achievements show that she knows no limits when it comes to making her mark on behalf of our country. As a young girl, her determination and passion have allowed her to break barriers and set new standards, indicating that there is no boundary she cannot cross when it comes to achieving greatness.”

Mehreen Dawood expresses her gratitude and says, “Our sponsorships are not confined to specific sports; we welcome anyone who demonstrates courage, capability, and passion. The core mission of our foundation is to uplift today's generation and countless others in the future, ensuring that no talented child is left without opportunity. By doing so, we strive to seize every chance to elevate the image of our country, making sure that no potential goes unnoticed or unfulfilled.”

