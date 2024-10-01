Oct 01, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
PALSP elects office-bearers for FY2024-26

Published 01 Oct, 2024

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Association of Large Steel Producers (PALSP) has elected Javaid Iqbal Malik as the new Chairman of the Association for the period of 2024-26. He is also CEO of Karachi Steels.

The announcement of the election results of the new office-bearers of PALSP for the term 2024-26 was made here on Monday. Among the other office bearers are Hadi Akberali of Amreli Steels who was elected as Senior Vice Chairman and Ilyas

Aziz Malik of Fazal Steels and Sufyan Ali

of Punjab Concast were elected as Vice Chairman of PALSP.

On the eve of elections, apart from members of the Association, senior leadership & founding members of the Association were also present. Abbas Akberali Patron in Chief PALSP and senior most leaders including Senator Nouman Wazir Khattak, Chairman FF Steels, and Javed Mughal, Chairman Mughal Steels, congratulated the new office-bearers of the Association.

