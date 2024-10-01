AGL 35.00 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (3.55%)
Oct 01, 2024
Pakistan

LHC takes strict action against three officers

Recorder Report Published 01 Oct, 2024 07:29am

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) Chief Justice Aalia Neelum has taken strict action against three judicial officers on the charges of misconduct, efficiency and corruption.

According to notifications issued on Monday by the Registrar Office of the LHC, civil judge Shazia Perveen has been sacked on the charges of misconduct and inefficiency while civil judge Shehbaz Hussain demoted four levels on the charges of misconduct, inefficiency and corruption.

A minor penalty of censure has also been imposed on additional civil judge Abdullah Usman on charges of misconduct and inefficiency.

The CJ Aalia Neelum announced this decision after hearing the judicial officers and examining the proceedings record.

