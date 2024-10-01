BR100 8,510 No Change 0 (0%)
BR30 25,464 No Change 0 (0%)
KSE100 81,114 No Change 0 (0%)
KSE30 25,776 No Change 0 (0%)
Oct 01, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2024-10-01

KATI office-bearers elected unopposed

Recorder Report Published 01 Oct, 2024 07:43am

KARACHI: Junaid Naqi, Ejaz Ahmed Sheikh and Syed Tariq Hussain has been elected unopposed as President, Senior Vice President and Vice President of the Korangi Association of Trade and Industry (KATI) for the year 2024-26 respectively.

KATI’s Deputy Patron-in-Chief, Zubair Chhaya, extended his congratulations to the newly elected office bearers, praising the contributions of outgoing President Johar Qandhari and past presidents for their efforts in elevating KATI’s standing. Chhaya expressed confidence in Naqi’s leadership, stating that the association’s upward trajectory would continue under his guidance.

Johar Qandhari, in his farewell remarks, expressed optimism about Junaid Naqi’s potential to further develop the Korangi Industrial Area and positively impact the local economy. He described Naqi as a capable leader and emphasized the importance of his role in advancing KATI’s mission to support the business community.

Junaid Naqi, upon his election, thanked Patron-in-Chief SM Tanveer, Zubair Chhaya, and other senior members for their trust and support. He pledged to follow the vision of the late SM Munir and work diligently for the industrialists and business community of Korangi. Naqi emphasized his commitment to enhancing the infrastructure and addressing key issues faced by the industrial area.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

business community KATI Syed Hussain Tariq Junaid Naqi Ejaz Ahmed Sheikh KATI office bearers

Comments

200 characters

KATI office-bearers elected unopposed

Ministry opposes solarisation of Balochistan tubewells

Minimum tax payment: KE’s fuel cost, subsidy recoveries should be treated as turnover: SHC

Rs87bn short of target: Q1 collection stands at Rs2.452trn

ADB fields mission to pace up projects, reforms

Tax return deadline extended till 14th

Toshakhana-II case: Court rejects bail pleas of IK, Bushra

NHA raising toll taxes from today

Bids amounting to Rs351bn accepted: Govt conducts buyback auction of MTBs

PCB made Rs16.386m ‘illicit’ payments to BoG members: AGP

Significant rise in LPG prices

Read more stories