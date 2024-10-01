KATI office-bearers elected unopposed

KARACHI: Junaid Naqi, Ejaz Ahmed Sheikh and Syed Tariq Hussain has been elected unopposed as President, Senior Vice President and Vice President of the Korangi Association of Trade and Industry (KATI) for the year 2024-26 respectively.

KATI’s Deputy Patron-in-Chief, Zubair Chhaya, extended his congratulations to the newly elected office bearers, praising the contributions of outgoing President Johar Qandhari and past presidents for their efforts in elevating KATI’s standing. Chhaya expressed confidence in Naqi’s leadership, stating that the association’s upward trajectory would continue under his guidance.

Johar Qandhari, in his farewell remarks, expressed optimism about Junaid Naqi’s potential to further develop the Korangi Industrial Area and positively impact the local economy. He described Naqi as a capable leader and emphasized the importance of his role in advancing KATI’s mission to support the business community.

Junaid Naqi, upon his election, thanked Patron-in-Chief SM Tanveer, Zubair Chhaya, and other senior members for their trust and support. He pledged to follow the vision of the late SM Munir and work diligently for the industrialists and business community of Korangi. Naqi emphasized his commitment to enhancing the infrastructure and addressing key issues faced by the industrial area.

