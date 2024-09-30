SC sets aside LHC order on poll tribunals in Punjab

The Supreme Court (SC) Monday accepted the Election Commission of Pakistan’s (ECP) appeal and upheld its suspension of the Lahore High Court’s (LHC’s) June 12 decision in the Punjab election tribunals case.

The court issued its reserved verdict today on an appeal by the ECP seeking to determine whether the LHC or the commission held primacy for appointing election tribunals.

Under Section 140 of the Elections Act 2017, the appeal sought the SC to overturn the LHC ruling that the high court chief justice has preeminence or dominance in the appointment of election tribunals under Article 219(c) of the Constitution read with Article 222(b) of the Constitution.

LHC’s top judge and the ECP chief met recently and the matter was “amicably resolved” with a sufficient number of election tribunals set to be appointed immediately, according to today’s order.

Apex court verdict said that since the matter had been resolved amicably, there was no need to take up the cases.