Users in Karachi face disruption in WhatsApp services

Wha­ts­App users across Karachi faced issues on Saturday in sending media files through the app while connected to mobile data.

WhatsApp users started reporting problems since 10:00am, according to outage tracking website Downdetector.

Due to the disruption, essential services were hindered as users complained that they were unable to upload media files while connected to mobile data.

However, voice messages and video files could be sent and viewed through Wi-Fi connections.

A query in this regard was sent to Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Digital Media and Minister of State Fahd Haroon. However, Business Recorder did not receive any response till the filing of this report.

The disruption in the services comes the same day the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf is holding a protest in Rawalpindi.

Pakistan has been facing huge disruptions in internet services, with X (previously Twitter) being barred in the country for months.

The users of the messaging app had reported a similar issue last week on Saturday.