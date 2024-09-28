AGL 32.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.76%)
AIRLINK 127.01 Decreased By ▼ -2.39 (-1.85%)
BOP 5.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.18%)
CNERGY 3.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.34%)
DCL 7.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-4.62%)
DFML 48.35 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.65%)
DGKC 73.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-1.74%)
FCCL 25.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.36%)
FFBL 48.10 Increased By ▲ 1.54 (3.31%)
FFL 8.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.41%)
HUBC 124.20 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (0.81%)
HUMNL 9.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.8%)
KEL 3.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-4.44%)
KOSM 8.45 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.42%)
MLCF 32.69 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.58%)
NBP 57.52 Decreased By ▼ -2.51 (-4.18%)
OGDC 144.00 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.49%)
PAEL 25.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.77%)
PIBTL 5.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.74%)
PPL 108.24 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (0.41%)
PRL 23.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.7%)
PTC 11.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
SEARL 57.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.2%)
TELE 7.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.07%)
TOMCL 39.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-3.08%)
TPLP 7.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.97%)
TREET 14.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.28%)
TRG 52.62 Decreased By ▼ -2.13 (-3.89%)
UNITY 25.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.67%)
WTL 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.44%)
BR100 8,541 Decreased By -20.4 (-0.24%)
BR30 25,684 Decreased By -151.8 (-0.59%)
KSE100 81,292 Decreased By -365.8 (-0.45%)
KSE30 25,810 Decreased By -64.8 (-0.25%)
Sep 28, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Users in Karachi face disruption in WhatsApp services

Wha­ts­App users across Karachi faced on Saturday issues in sending media files through the app while connected to...
BR Web Desk Published September 28, 2024 Updated September 28, 2024 02:07pm

Wha­ts­App users across Karachi faced issues on Saturday in sending media files through the app while connected to mobile data.

WhatsApp users started reporting problems since 10:00am, according to outage tracking website Downdetector.

Due to the disruption, essential services were hindered as users complained that they were unable to upload media files while connected to mobile data.

However, voice messages and video files could be sent and viewed through Wi-Fi connections.

A query in this regard was sent to Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Digital Media and Minister of State Fahd Haroon. However, Business Recorder did not receive any response till the filing of this report.

The disruption in the services comes the same day the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf is holding a protest in Rawalpindi.

Pakistan has been facing huge disruptions in internet services, with X (previously Twitter) being barred in the country for months.

The users of the messaging app had reported a similar issue last week on Saturday.

Karachi whatsapp PTI protest

Comments

200 characters

Users in Karachi face disruption in WhatsApp services

Six killed, eight passengers injured in North Waziristan helicopter crash

Talk with US-Pakistan Business Council delegation: Attracting US investment top priority: PM

PIA says its flights from Islamabad, Rawalpindi fully operational

Israeli military says it has killed Hezbollah chief Nasrallah

3 policemen injured in Bajaur blast

Gold price per tola decreases Rs700 in Pakistan

FBR reconstitutes SSTR committee

Iran’s Supreme Leader moved to secure location under heightened security, sources say

Petrol price likely to remain unchanged

Read more stories