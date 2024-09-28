Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

PM invites American banks to invest in Pakistan

Pakistan receives first tranche of $1.03bn from IMF, says SBP

Finance Ministry projects Pakistan’s headline inflation at 8-9% in September, October

Nishat Mills looks to sell hospitality business, will establish subsidiary in Türkiye

Reserved seats: ECP challenges SC’s detailed verdict

UAE’s Gargash Group commences ownership transfer for stake in TPL Trakker’s Middle East subsidiary

‘Systematic slaughter’: PM Shehbaz expresses Pakistan’s anguish over Gaza plight at UNGA

PM Shehbaz engages World Bank, IMF leaders on Pakistan’s economic reforms

NA panel approves amendment: Money Bill will be referred to finance panel before its passage

