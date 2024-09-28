PTI protests against proposed constitutional amendments

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Friday staged a protest outside the Supreme Court against the proposed constitutional amendments.

PTI’s senior lawyers including Salman Akram Raja, Shoaib Shaheen, Latif Khosa, Azam Swati, and Niazullah Niazias well as others attended the protest. They said that the Supreme Court was the only ray of hope but the government wants to clip its powers.

Niazi said that the PTI lawyers are protesting against the government’s proposed constitutional package, particularly, the creation of additional constitutional courts. Constitutional courts already exist in the country and the PTI opposes the creation of more, he said.

