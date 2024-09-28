Punjab govt dedicates 100 acres of land for shrimp farming

LAHORE: The Punjab government has dedicated 100 acres of land for shrimp farming in the first phase with an investment of Rs 8.5 billion to promote shrimp farming in the province, generating over one billion dollars in foreign exchange and creating thousands of jobs for young people.

Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb disclosed this in a recent meeting with a delegation from the Thai Union to discuss a collaborative effort aimed at advancing shrimp farming in Punjab. Aurangzeb highlighted a groundbreaking initiative focused on modernizing agriculture and ensuring food security.

