Customs seizes smuggled betel nuts near Hub

KARACHI: The Collectorate of Customs (Enforcement) in Karachi has recovered over 4000 kilograms of smuggled betel nuts from a truck near Hub Balochistan.

Acting on credible intelligence, customs staff stationed at the Hamdard Check Post intercepted a rocket truck, seemingly carrying animal fodder. After thorough search, the customs officers have recovered over 4000 kilograms of smuggled betel nuts of foreign origin.

The combined market value of the seized goods and the truck is estimated to be over Rs8.5 million. The case is being registered and further investigation is in progress.

