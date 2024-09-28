Kurram clashes: death toll rises to 46 after five more killed

PESHAWAR: Armed clashes in tribal district Kurram continued for seventh consecutive day on Friday and the rival tribal groups targeted each other through light and heavy weapons. According to sources five more people died and 12 other wounded in the fresh clashes. So far 46 people dead and 98 injured in these clashes.

According to reports an ambulance which was shifting the body of a dead person from Parachinar amid tight security came under attack at Bagan and a person accompanying the body was injured. In the retaliatory firing of the security forces two attackers were injured.

The armed clashes between rival tribes have rendered Parachinar-Peshawar Highway and Pak-Afghan Kharlachi Border Road closed for vehicular traffic. The closure of the communication means has created the shortage of edibles, fuels and medicines in the district.

Furthermore, both public and private sector educational institutions are also closed since last one week in Parachinar city and surrounding areas.

Known tribal social personality, Mir Afzal Khan has termed the failure of the government in the timely control of the situation as sorrowful, which he said is now spread across the district and causing havoc in the area.

Tribal elders from both rival groups have told the media that since last several days efforts for ceasefire begins in the evening, which did not succeed and situation has become gruesome. The continue clashes inflicting the losses of human lives and destroying peace of the region.

Local political leaders and civil society have expressed deep concern over the deteriorating situation in district Kurram and demanded of the provincial government to take notice of situation in the region and take necessary steps for the restoration of peace in the district.

The people are also demanding of the federal government to use its resources for the establishment of the writ of the state to remove the prevailing uncertainty in the people.

