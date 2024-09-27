AGL 33.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.24%)
AIRLINK 126.11 Decreased By ▼ -3.29 (-2.54%)
BOP 5.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.59%)
CNERGY 3.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.08%)
DCL 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-3.87%)
DFML 48.66 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (1.29%)
DGKC 73.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.21%)
FCCL 25.35 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.4%)
FFBL 48.68 Increased By ▲ 2.12 (4.55%)
FFL 8.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.41%)
HUBC 123.70 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.41%)
HUMNL 9.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2%)
KEL 3.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-3.66%)
KOSM 8.34 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.09%)
MLCF 32.54 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.12%)
NBP 57.75 Decreased By ▼ -2.28 (-3.8%)
OGDC 143.81 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.36%)
PAEL 25.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.98%)
PIBTL 5.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-3.08%)
PPL 107.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.19%)
PRL 23.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.91%)
PTC 11.60 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.35%)
SEARL 57.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-1.1%)
TELE 7.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.76%)
TOMCL 39.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-2.72%)
TPLP 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.7%)
TREET 14.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-2.62%)
TRG 52.96 Decreased By ▼ -1.79 (-3.27%)
UNITY 25.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.87%)
WTL 1.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.63%)
BR100 8,553 Decreased By -8.2 (-0.1%)
BR30 25,712 Decreased By -123.8 (-0.48%)
KSE100 81,381 Decreased By -277.1 (-0.34%)
KSE30 25,817 Decreased By -58.1 (-0.22%)
Sep 27, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Kamindu Mendis century propels Sri Lanka past 500 against Kiwis

AFP Published 27 Sep, 2024 03:26pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

GALLE: Middle-order marvel Kamindu Mendis’s record fifth Test century propelled Sri Lanka to a commanding 519-5 against New Zealand at tea on day two against New Zealand in Galle.

The 25-year-old resumed from overnight after making his world record eighth consecutive fifty from eight Test appearances since his debut against Australia at the same venue two years ago.

He was an unbeaten 135 at the second break alongside Kusal Mendis, who became the fourth batsman to make a half-century in the innings with his 70, in the third century-plus partnership of the match so far.

Kamindu’s five centuries from 13 innings makes him third-fastest to the milestone, tied with Australian great Donald Bradman and George Headley of the West Indies.

Kamindu was also the only batsman from either team to make a century in the first Test.

He has been in excellent form this year and was also Sri Lanka’s highest run-scorer in their last two series against Bangladesh and England.

Kiwi rookie O’Rourke takes five wickets, Sri Lanka all out for 305

Kamindu’s overnight partner Angelo Mathews departed for 88 when Glen Phillips got him caught at square leg by rookie quick Will O’Rourke.

Phillips then sent back Dhananjaya de Silva for 44 when the skipper swept a delivery into the gloves of wicketkeeper Tom Blundell.

It was Phillips’s third wicket for the innings after he bowled Dinesh Chandimal 116 on the last session of the opening day.

O’Rourke had impressed in the first Test with his second five-wicket haul in three matches, but has toiled without result in the innings so far, conceding 81 runs without reward.

Sri Lanka won the opening match of the two-Test series by 63 runs and are eyeing their first Test series win against the Kiwis since 2009.

Friday was the first time Sri Lanka surpassed 500 against New Zealand from 40 matches.

New Zealand have not won any of their five previous Tests at Galle.

Galle Kusal Mendis Kamindu Mendis Dhananjaya de Silva SRI LANKA VS NEW ZEALAND TEST

Comments

200 characters

Kamindu Mendis century propels Sri Lanka past 500 against Kiwis

PM Shehbaz engages World Bank, IMF leaders on Pakistan’s economic reforms

Intra-day update: rupee gains marginally against US dollar

Nishat Mills looks to sell hospitality business, will establish subsidiary in Türkiye

Reserved seats: ECP challenges SC’s detailed verdict

UAE’s Gargash Group commences ownership transfer for stake in TPL Trakker’s Middle East subsidiary

Oil steadies, but heads for weekly drop on firmer supply outlook

Sri Lanka reverts to former visa system to woo tourists

Afghan embassy in UK shutters after Taliban cuts ties

Govt set to announce revised deals with IPPs

Power tariff: Nepra projects massive increase

Read more stories