AGL 35.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.26%)
AIRLINK 127.80 Decreased By ▼ -5.70 (-4.27%)
BOP 5.03 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.21%)
CNERGY 3.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.99%)
DCL 8.51 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.07%)
DFML 46.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.9%)
DGKC 74.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.4%)
FCCL 24.76 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (2.1%)
FFBL 48.53 Increased By ▲ 2.53 (5.5%)
FFL 8.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.67%)
HUBC 146.39 Decreased By ▼ -7.71 (-5%)
HUMNL 10.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.82%)
KEL 3.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.22%)
KOSM 8.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-6.19%)
MLCF 32.89 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.43%)
NBP 57.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.87%)
OGDC 144.60 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (1.26%)
PAEL 25.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.08%)
PIBTL 5.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.03%)
PPL 115.50 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (0.79%)
PRL 24.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.21%)
PTC 11.53 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.52%)
SEARL 58.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.86%)
TELE 7.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.3%)
TOMCL 40.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.58%)
TPLP 8.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.65%)
TREET 15.18 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.66%)
TRG 56.62 Decreased By ▼ -3.28 (-5.48%)
UNITY 28.25 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.89%)
WTL 1.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 8,558 Increased By 97.9 (1.16%)
BR30 26,960 Decreased By -308 (-1.13%)
KSE100 81,777 Increased By 1315.8 (1.64%)
KSE30 25,913 Increased By 444.4 (1.74%)
Sep 19, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Kiwi rookie O’Rourke takes five wickets, Sri Lanka all out for 305

AFP Published 19 Sep, 2024 12:17pm

GALLE: Rookie New Zealand fast bowler William O’Rourke took 5-55 to help dismiss Sri Lanka for 305 on the second morning of the first Test on Thursday in Galle.

Sri Lanka belatedly resumed their first innings from 302-7 overnight after a rain delay but lost all three remaining wickets for just three runs.

O’Rourke managed consistent speeds above 145 kilometres (90 miles) per hour to carve through the Sri Lankan top order on day one before sending back the final two batsmen, Ramesh Mendis and Asitha Fernando.

It was his second five-wicket haul in just three matches after his 9-93 against South Africa at home in February, the best match figures for a debutant Kiwi bowler.

A groin injury ruled the 23-year-old O’Rourke out of the following series against Australia and his selection ahead of the more experienced Matt Henry had been a surprise.

Kamindu Mendis century rescues Sri Lanka against New Zealand

A century by Kamindu Mendis, his fourth from seven Test appearances, rescued Sri Lanka from 178-5 on day one.

Rain delayed play for nearly an hour on Thursday morning and a fresh downpour halted the match again an over into New Zealand’s reply.

Lunch was called with openers Tom Latham (1) and Devon Conway (4) at the crease.

Galle Ramesh Mendis Asitha Fernando Kamindu Mendis SRI LANKA VS NEW ZEALAND TEST William O’Rourke

Comments

200 characters

Kiwi rookie O’Rourke takes five wickets, Sri Lanka all out for 305

Intra-day update: rupee strengthens against US dollar

‘The Review’ of SBP: Timely realization of IMF lending to help revive inflows

Hezbollah says 20 members dead, hours after walkie-talkie blasts

Pakistan terms electronic means to commit terrorism in Lebanon ‘reprehensible’

Foreign-funded projects: EAD seeks Rs196bn more to cover rupee deficit

Oil prices fall as US rate cut fails to boost market sentiment

Gold price hits new record high of Rs268,500 per tola in Pakistan

KE supports entry of other Discos into Karachi

Opportunities for implementing FTAs with EEU states discussed

Mangla power house refurbishment: Wapda approaches Power Division for tunnel closure

Read more stories