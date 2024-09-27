AGL 32.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.76%)
Sports

Sri Lanka declare on 602-5 after Kamindu’s 1,000-run milestone

AFP Published September 27, 2024 Updated September 27, 2024 06:18pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

GALLE: Middle-order marvel Kamindu Mendis became the joint third-fastest Test batsman to 1,000 runs on Friday as Sri Lanka declared on 602-5 against New Zealand on day two in Galle.

Kamindu reached the milestone in 13 innings played since his debut at the same ground two years ago, equalling the record of Australian great Don Bradman.

Only two others – - England’s Herbert Sutcliffe and Everton Weekes of the West Indies – have surpassed him, both reaching the landmark in 12 innings.

Kamindu, 25, made an unbeaten 182 before the declaration alongside Kusal Mendis on 106.

Kamindu’s five centuries from 13 innings also made him third-fastest to that record, tied with Donald Bradman and George Headley of the West Indies.

The left-hander has been in excellent form this year and was also Sri Lanka’s highest run-scorer in their last two series against Bangladesh and England.

Kamindu’s overnight partner Angelo Mathews departed for 88 when Glen Phillips got him caught at square leg by rookie quick Will O’Rourke.

Kiwi rookie O’Rourke takes five wickets, Sri Lanka all out for 305

Phillips then sent back Dhananjaya de Silva for 44 when the skipper swept a delivery into the gloves of wicketkeeper Tom Blundell.

It was Phillips’s third wicket for the innings after he bowled Dinesh Chandimal for 116 in the last session of the opening day.

O’Rourke had impressed in the first Test with his second five-wicket haul in three matches, but toiled without result in the Sri Lanka’s innings, conceding 81 runs without reward.

Sri Lanka won the opening match of the two-Test series by 63 runs and are eyeing their first Test series win against the Kiwis since 2009.

Friday was the first time Sri Lanka surpassed 500 against New Zealand from 40 matches. New Zealand have not won any of their five previous Tests at Galle.

Galle Kusal Mendis Kamindu Mendis Dhananjaya de Silva SRI LANKA VS NEW ZEALAND TEST

